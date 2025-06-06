The Tank Room & Prestons Liquor Stores specials

An Afternoon at The Tank Room, Where Every Sip Becomes a Story:
Join us this weekend for a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the renowned Avontuur Estate Wines.
Explore a refined selection in an atmosphere of sophistication, where each pour reflects generations of winemaking excellence and character.
Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Indulge in fine wines and good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.
Wines to sample:
- Avontuur Marydown Rosé 2024
- Avontuur Luna De Miel Chardonnay 2024
- Avontuur Borrowdale Sauvignon Blanc 2024
- Avontuur Stone field Syrah 2023
- Avontuur West Peak Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
- Avontuur Val De Ra Red Blend 2023
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
An Elegant Exploration with Hartenberg Wines 30 - 31 May 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of May 30 – 31, The Tank Room welcomed guests for a refined wine tasting experience with the distinguished Hartenberg Family Vineyards.
Fifty-six discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of six exceptional wines, each sip offering a glimpse into the vineyard’s dedication to craftsmanship and character.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions—offering thoughtful feedback for the wines presented.
One wine stood out above the all rest and received a rating of above 4.
Each of these standout selections captured the attention and appreciation of our guests, reaffirming Hartenberg Family Vineyard’s reputation for excellence.
We thank everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance and discovery.
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 5 June to 8 June 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
