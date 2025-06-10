By Popular Demand: Youth Month Competition Deadline Extended!

Due to strong interest and numerous requests, the deadline for The Herald's Youth edition competition has been extended to June 20, 2025, and the publication date to June 30, 2025.
Since the launch of the competition in May, entries have been streaming in from pupils eager to share their thoughts on the meaning of Youth Day, their hopes for the future, and the challenges they face.
Due to learners and students focused on the mid-year examinations, numerous requests from Tertiary Institutions, Schools and individuals to extend the deadline was received, in response, The Herald has extended the submission deadline, giving more young people the opportunity to add their voices to the conversation.
“We’ve been encouraged by the response so far — not only by the quality of submissions, but by how engaged our young people are,” said Herald Regional Advertising Manager, Shelly le Roux. “This is their platform, and we want as many as possible to have an opportunity to be part of it.”
The competition invites high school learners and students from various tertiary institutions to submit essays, letters, poems or opinion pieces.
Winning entries will receive prizes, and selected submissions will be published in the supplement in print and online at www.theherald.co.za.
For full entry guidelines and competition details, read the original article here.
Extended submission deadline: Thursday, 20 June 2025
Publication date: Monday, 30 June 2025
