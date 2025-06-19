Young Eastern Cape Talent to Shine at Youth Concerto Festival

The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (ECPO) is set to celebrate exceptional young musical talent at its annual Youth Concerto Festival, taking place on Sunday, 22 June at 14:30 at the Feather Market Hall.
Held during Youth Month, the event showcases some of the province’s brightest emerging classical musicians, offering them the rare opportunity to perform as soloists alongside a full professional orchestra. Audiences can expect an afternoon of stirring performances, with a programme featuring works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Rossini, Gershwin, Krommer, and David.
The concert will be conducted by Jason Atherton, winner of the 6th South African Conductors Competition, who makes his debut with the ECPO.
This year’s line-up includes ten standout soloists:
Anele Mutei
Clarice Pieterse
Musa Makgato
Courtney Esau
Amy Elliott
Stephanie Valdes Garcia
Lindokuhle Gushu
Isivile Maguga
Sinentlahla Ndala
Neo Phokatha
These young musicians hail from institutions including Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, Stellenbosch University, Collegiate High School for Girls, Grey High School, and St Dominic’s Priory School.
ECPO chairman Etienne Mecloen says the festival continues to be a vital platform for nurturing local talent.
“The Youth Concerto Festival stands as a testament to the extraordinary talent nurtured in the Eastern Cape. We are proud to provide these young musicians with the opportunity to perform on a professional stage, backed by a full orchestra, and to celebrate the future of South African music in such a meaningful way.”
Tickets are available via Quicket and will also be sold at the door.
Join the ECPO for an inspiring afternoon celebrating youth, excellence, and the transformative power of music.
This article was sponsored by ECPO.
