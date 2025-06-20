Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

An Elegant Exploration with Stellenzicht Wines 13 - 14 June 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of June 13 - 14, The Tank Room welcomed guests for a refined wine tasting experience with the distinguished Stellenzicht Wines.
23 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a glimpse into the vineyard’s dedication to craftsmanship and character.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering thoughtful feedback for the wines presented.
3 wines stood out above the rest and received a rating of above 4.
- Stellenzicht Tristone Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
- Stellenzicht Aernite Syrah 2019
- Stellenzicht Acheulean Chardonnay 2023
Each of these standout selections captured the attention and appreciation of our guests, reaffirming Stellenzicht Wines reputation for excellence.
We thank everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance and discovery.
