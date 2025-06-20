Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

20 June 2025

An Afternoon at The Tank Room, Where Every Sip Becomes a Story:

Join us this weekend for a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the renowned Waterford Estate wines.

Explore a refined selection in an atmosphere of sophistication, where each pour reflects generations of winemaking excellence and character.

Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Indulge in fine wines and good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.

 Wines to sample:

  • Waterford Pecan Stream Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Waterford Pecan Stream Chenin Blanc 2024
  • Waterford Pecan Stream Pebble Hill Red Blend 2021
  • Waterford Rose-Mary 2024
  • Waterford Antigo 2020
  • Waterford Kevin Arnold Shiraz 2019

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with Stellenzicht Wines 13 - 14 June 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of June 13 - 14, The Tank Room welcomed guests for a refined wine tasting experience with the distinguished Stellenzicht Wines.

23 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a glimpse into the vineyard’s dedication to craftsmanship and character.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering thoughtful feedback for the wines presented.

3 wines stood out above the rest and received a rating of above 4.

  • Stellenzicht Tristone Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
  • Stellenzicht Aernite Syrah 2019
  • Stellenzicht Acheulean Chardonnay 2023

Each of these standout selections captured the attention and appreciation of our guests, reaffirming Stellenzicht Wines reputation for excellence.

We thank everyone who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance and discovery.

Most Read