Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

27 June 2025

An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story

This weekend, elevate your senses with a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the celebrated La Motte Wines.

Discover a curated selection in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, where each pour embodies generations of winemaking heritage, character, and finesse.

Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.

 Wines to sample:

  • La Motte Vin De Joie Rosé 2024
  • La Motte Pierneef Sauvignon Blanc 2023
  • La Motte Chardonnay 2023
  • La Motte Millenium 2022
  • La Motte Cabernet Sauvignon 2022
  • La Motte Syrah 2020

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with Waterford Estate Wines 20 – 21 June 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of June 20–21, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Waterford Estate.

A group of 29 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.

Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.

Four wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:

  • Waterford AntigoWaterford Kevin Arnold ShirazWaterford Pecan Stream Pebble Hill Red BlendWaterford Pecan Stream Sauvignon Blanc

These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming Waterford Estate’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.

A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.

Most Read