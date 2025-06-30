Lifestyle

The Herald Youth Day Supplement

22 July 2025

Students and young creatives from across Nelson Mandela Bay rose to the challenge in this year’s edition of The Herald’s Youth Month Art and Creative Writing Competition.

Under the theme “By the Youth, For the Youth,” scholars and university students used poetry, prose, and art to share their stories, express their views, and highlight issues that matter to them. Winning entries have been published in The Herald’s Youth Month supplement, which you can view in the PDF below. Thank you to everyone who entered—and congratulations to our talented winners!

