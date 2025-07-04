Lifestyle

Sponsored

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

04 July 2025

An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story

This weekend, awaken your palate with a refined wine tasting experience featuring the acclaimed Springfield Wine Estate. Explore a thoughtfully curated selection in a relaxed, elegant setting—where every sip tells the story of family heritage, wild fermentation, and a deep respect for the land.

Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.

 Wines to sample:

  • Life from Stone Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Miss Lucy 2024
  • Wild Yeast Chardonnay 2023
  • Albarino 2023
  • Whole berry Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
  • Work of Time Red Blend 2019

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with Waterford Estate Wines 27 – 28 June 2025 | The Tank Room

On the weekend of June 27–28, The Tank Room played host to an exceptional tasting experience spotlighting the renowned La Motte Wine Estate. A gathering of 34 wine enthusiasts enjoyed a journey through six distinctive wines—each one a testament to La Motte’s enduring commitment to quality, heritage, and expressive winemaking.

Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.

Four wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:

  • La Motte Cabernet Sauvignon 2022
  • La Motte Syrah 2020
  • La Motte Vin De Joie Rosé 2024
  • La Motte Chardonnay 2023

The carefully selected lineup left a lasting impression, showcasing why La Motte continues to stand at the forefront of South African wine. Our sincere thanks to everyone who joined us for an afternoon filled with discovery, refinement, and the joy of shared appreciation for fine wine.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

“It’s nonsense!” — Hlophe shuts down petition rumours over Makhubele’s chief ...
Gazans pin hope on Trump's proposed truce | REUTERS

Most Read