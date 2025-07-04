An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story
This weekend, awaken your palate with a refined wine tasting experience featuring the acclaimed Springfield Wine Estate. Explore a thoughtfully curated selection in a relaxed, elegant setting—where every sip tells the story of family heritage, wild fermentation, and a deep respect for the land.
Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.
Wines to sample:
- Life from Stone Sauvignon Blanc 2024
- Miss Lucy 2024
- Wild Yeast Chardonnay 2023
- Albarino 2023
- Whole berry Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
- Work of Time Red Blend 2019
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
An Elegant Exploration with Waterford Estate Wines 27 – 28 June 2025 | The Tank Room
On the weekend of June 27–28, The Tank Room played host to an exceptional tasting experience spotlighting the renowned La Motte Wine Estate. A gathering of 34 wine enthusiasts enjoyed a journey through six distinctive wines—each one a testament to La Motte’s enduring commitment to quality, heritage, and expressive winemaking.
Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.
Four wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:
The carefully selected lineup left a lasting impression, showcasing why La Motte continues to stand at the forefront of South African wine. Our sincere thanks to everyone who joined us for an afternoon filled with discovery, refinement, and the joy of shared appreciation for fine wine.
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 3 July to 6 July 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
