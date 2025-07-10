An Elegant Exploration with Springfield Estate 4 – 5 July 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of July 4–5, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Springfield Estate.
A group of 25 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.
Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.
All of the wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:
- Springfield Life from Stone Sauvignon Blanc 2024
- Springfield Miss Lucy White Blend 2024
- Springfield Wild Yeast Chardonnay 2023
- Springfield Albarino 2023
- Springfield Whole Berry Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
- Springfield The Work of Time (Bordeaux Blend) 2019
These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming Springfield Estate’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.
A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.
Sponsored
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
Advertisement
An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story
This weekend, elevate your senses with a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the celebrated Glenwood wines.
Discover a curated selection in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, where each pour embodies generations of winemaking heritage, character, and finesse.
Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.
Wines to sample:
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
An Elegant Exploration with Springfield Estate 4 – 5 July 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of July 4–5, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Springfield Estate.
A group of 25 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.
Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.
All of the wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:
These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming Springfield Estate’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.
A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 10 July to 13 July 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle