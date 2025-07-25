Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

25 July 2025

An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story

This weekend, elevate your senses with a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the celebrated David Finlayson wines.

Discover a curated selection in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, where each pour embodies generations of winemaking heritage, character, and finesse.

Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.

 Wines to sample:

  • David Finlayson Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • David Finlayson Chardonnay 2023
  • David Finlayson Pepperpot 2023
  • David Finlayson Cabernet Sauvignon 2022
  • David Finlayson Cab Et Al Red Blend 2021
  • David Finlayson Pinot Noir 2022

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer. No persons under the age of 18 allowed. For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

 

An Elegant Exploration with Tokara Wines 18 - 19 July 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of July 18–19, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Tokara Wines.

A group of 46 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.

Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.

All of the wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:

  • Tokara Reserve Syrah 2021
  • Tokara Shiraz 2021
  • Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon 2022
  • Tokara Reserve Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2023
  • Tokara Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Tokara Chardonnay 2023

These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming Tokara’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.

A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.

