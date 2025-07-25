An Elegant Exploration with Tokara Wines 18 - 19 July 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of July 18–19, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Tokara Wines.
A group of 46 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.
Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.
All of the wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:
- Tokara Reserve Syrah 2021
- Tokara Shiraz 2021
- Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon 2022
- Tokara Reserve Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2023
- Tokara Sauvignon Blanc 2024
- Tokara Chardonnay 2023
These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming Tokara’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.
A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story
This weekend, elevate your senses with a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the celebrated David Finlayson wines.
Discover a curated selection in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, where each pour embodies generations of winemaking heritage, character, and finesse.
Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.
Wines to sample:
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer. No persons under the age of 18 allowed. For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 24 July to 27 July 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
