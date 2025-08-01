Lifestyle

Sponsored

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

01 August 2025

An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story

This weekend, elevate your senses with a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the celebrated Haute Cabrière wines.

Discover a curated selection in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, where each pour embodies generations of winemaking heritage, character, and finesse.

Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.

 Wines to sample:

  • Pierre Jourdan Brut NV
  • Pierre Jourdan Belle Nectar Nv
  • Haute Cabrière Chardonnay/Pinot Noir 2024
  • Haute Cabrière Chardonnay Reserve 2023
  • Haute Cabrière Pinot Noir (Unwooded) 2025
  • Haute Cabrière Arnim Family Reserve 2021

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer.

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

 

An Elegant Exploration with David Finlayson 25 - 26 July 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of July 25–26, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished David Finlayson.

A group of 48 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.

Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.

The following wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:

  • David Finlayson Cab Et Al Red Blend 2022
  • David Finlayson Chardonnay 2023
  • David Finlayson Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming David Finlayson’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.

A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

​Homegrown Speed | Corvette | Chevrolet
Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain's forests? | REUTERS

Most Read