Hear better, live fuller: Spec-Savers keeps an eye on your ears

Spec-Savers Walmer Park cares for your hearing as well as your vision. Its goal is to make a greater impact on society through earlier diagnosis of hearing loss and by helping to reduce the stigma often associated with hearing aids.

Hearing loss can affect anyone and often develops so gradually that it may go unnoticed until symptoms become more apparent. Regular hearing tests can detect changes before you even realise your hearing has declined. Regardless of your age or current hearing ability, it’s always a good time to have your hearing checked.

If you’re over the age of 12, visit Spec-Savers Walmer Park for a free hearing screening. If necessary, the store’s expert audiologists will recommend further diagnostic testing and appropriate treatment.