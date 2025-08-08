Hear better, live fuller: Spec-Savers keeps an eye on your ears
Hearing loss is gradual, so you may not notice it until it starts affecting your everyday life. This makes regular checks a must. Book your free screening at Spec-Savers Walmer Park
Spec-Savers Walmer Park cares for your hearing as well as your vision. Its goal is to make a greater impact on society through earlier diagnosis of hearing loss and by helping to reduce the stigma often associated with hearing aids.
Hearing loss can affect anyone and often develops so gradually that it may go unnoticed until symptoms become more apparent. Regular hearing tests can detect changes before you even realise your hearing has declined. Regardless of your age or current hearing ability, it’s always a good time to have your hearing checked.
If you’re over the age of 12, visit Spec-Savers Walmer Park for a free hearing screening. If necessary, the store’s expert audiologists will recommend further diagnostic testing and appropriate treatment.
Regular hearing tests can detect changes before you even realise your hearing has declined
While you’re there, explore the extensive range of high-quality hearing aids and accessories on offer. These are designed to suit different lifestyles and hearing requirements. Whether you’re looking for sleek, discreet devices or feature-rich solutions for tech enthusiasts, you’re sure to find what you want.
Spec-Savers Walmer Park’s professional audiologists will provide expert advice and hands-on support to ensure you choose the hearing aid that best meets your needs. They’re always happy to demonstrate product features and assist you in making an informed decision.
“Hearing aids can be expensive and are often perceived to be out of reach for many South Africans. The good news is that Spec-Savers now offers an affordable solution with its ClarityPro rechargeable hearing aids — buy one and get 50% off the second*,” says Chanté Venter, audiologist at Spec-Savers Walmer Park.
When you choose Spec-Savers, you’re not just purchasing a product — you’re investing in a partnership dedicated to your long-term hearing health.
Test your hearing, embrace the sounds of life, and join the conversation today.
Spec-Savers Walmer Park Audiology is located in the Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Gqeberha. To book your hearing screening, call 041 476 0316 or visit the Spec-Savers website.
This article was sponsored by Spec-Savers Walmer Park.
*Offer valid for a limited time only. Ts & Cs apply.