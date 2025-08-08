An Elegant Exploration with Haute Cabrière 1 - 2 August 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of August 1–2, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Haute Cabrière.
A group of 60 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.
Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.
The following wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:
- Pierre Jourdan Brut NV
- Pierre Jourdan Belle Nectar Nv
- Haute Cabrière Chardonnay Reserve 2023
- Haute Cabrière Arnim Family Reserve 2021
These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming Haute Cabrière’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.
A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.
An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story
This weekend, elevate your senses with a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the celebrated Sutherland wines.
Discover a curated selection in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, where each pour embodies generations of winemaking heritage, character, and finesse.
Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.
Wines to sample:
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 6 August to 10 August 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
