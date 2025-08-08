Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Lifestyle

08 August 2025

An Afternoon at The Tank Room – Where Every Sip Tells a Story

This weekend, elevate your senses with a distinguished wine tasting experience featuring the celebrated Sutherland wines.

Discover a curated selection in an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, where each pour embodies generations of winemaking heritage, character, and finesse.

Entrance: R60 Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Come for the fine wines, stay for the good vibes, because you deserve an afternoon well spent.

 Wines to sample:

  •  Sutherland Sauvignon Blanc
  • Sutherland Chardonnay
  • Sutherland Grenache Rosé
  • Sutherland Pinot Noir
  • Sutherland Syrah
  • Sutherland Cabernet Sauvignon

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

An Elegant Exploration with Haute Cabrière 1 - 2 August 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of August 1–2, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Haute Cabrière.

A group of 60 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 6 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.

Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.

The following wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:

  • Pierre Jourdan Brut NV
  • Pierre Jourdan Belle Nectar Nv
  • Haute Cabrière Chardonnay Reserve 2023
  • Haute Cabrière Arnim Family Reserve 2021

These standout selections captivated our guests, reaffirming Haute Cabrière’s well-earned reputation for excellence in winemaking.

A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us for this memorable afternoon of elegance, exploration, and fine wine.

