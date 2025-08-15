Surge in teen stress levels prompts hospital to offer dedicated support
Life Hunterscraig Private Hospital expands its mental health services with a new adolescent unit, helping teens cope with anxiety, depression, and the pressures of modern life
The increasing demands of today’s fast-paced school environment mean scholars need more personal health, wellness and lifestyle support than ever before. Happy, healthy learners are more efficient and more productive.
“Normal stresses such as exams, academic and sport activities in our everyday working lives are normal, but when stress levels become chronic, our bodies and our minds start to suffer,” says Dr Libo Matshaya, psychiatrist at Life Hunterscraig Private Hospital in Gqeberha.
“Teens often feel the need to conform to the expectations and behaviours of their peers and also face pressures from parents to perform academically or on the sports field. These stress factors can become chronic, and increase the risk of mental health challenges in teenagers.”
Teenagers are also exposed to mobile devices, while constantly being on social media platforms. The impact of social media on youth can be significantly detrimental to mental health. Social media use exposes teens to cyberbullying, body image issues and tech addiction, and results in less time spent doing healthy, real-world activities. Moreover, the addictive qualities of social media can prime the brain for addiction to substances.
“As a leading mental healthcare provider, Life Hunterscraig Private Hospital has seen the need for adolescent mental health support and therefore expanded its services to include adolescent mental healthcare. Our six-bed adolescent unit cares for patients from the age of 12 to 17 years old,” says hospital manager Reshma Vanmali.
“We believe that everyone deserves a fulfilling life and therefore we have a dedicated in-patient programme, facilitated by our multidisciplinary team, to support adolescents in their journey to recover from depression, anxiety, substance abuse associated with existing mental health conditions, and other mental health conditions.”
The Life Mental Health facility at Life Hunterscraig Private Hospital has been assisting the Gqeberha community for 33 years. This well-established, dedicated mental healthcare facility provides voluntary acute mental health services, including general psychiatry, treatment for substance dependence or other addictions associated with psychiatric conditions.
If you feel that you or your teenager cannot escape the pressure of daily living and simple tasks become difficult to complete, it’s important to consult a mental health professional. This can be done directly or through your GP, emergency unit or your nearest Life Mental Health facility.
This article was sponsored by Life Hunterscraig Private Hospital.