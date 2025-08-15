Surge in teen stress levels prompts hospital to offer dedicated support

The increasing demands of today’s fast-paced school environment mean scholars need more personal health, wellness and lifestyle support than ever before. Happy, healthy learners are more efficient and more productive.

“Normal stresses such as exams, academic and sport activities in our everyday working lives are normal, but when stress levels become chronic, our bodies and our minds start to suffer,” says Dr Libo Matshaya, psychiatrist at Life Hunterscraig Private Hospital in Gqeberha.

“Teens often feel the need to conform to the expectations and behaviours of their peers and also face pressures from parents to perform academically or on the sports field. These stress factors can become chronic, and increase the risk of mental health challenges in teenagers.”

Teenagers are also exposed to mobile devices, while constantly being on social media platforms. The impact of social media on youth can be significantly detrimental to mental health. Social media use exposes teens to cyberbullying, body image issues and tech addiction, and results in less time spent doing healthy, real-world activities. Moreover, the addictive qualities of social media can prime the brain for addiction to substances.