A Toast to Excellence: Escape Wines Wow at The Tank Room Wine Tasting
15 - 16 August 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of August 15-16, 2025, The Tank Room was infused with the rich aromas and flavours of Escape Wines during an exclusive wine tasting event.
A group of 23 discerning wine lovers gathered to swirl, sip, and savour six exquisite wines from the renowned estate, indulging in a sensory journey with Escape Wines.
Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.
The following wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:
- Escape Shiraz 2023
- Escape Sauvignon Blanc Reserve (Wild Ferment) 2022
- Escape FZZ Rosé MCC 2022
- Escape Brut MCC 2022
The results were undeniable, Escape Wines didn’t just impress; it captivated. Each wine left a lasting impression, affirming the estate’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.
This was more than a tasting; it was a celebration of world-class winemaking.
Cheers to an unforgettable afternoon of fine wine and great company!
Unforgettable wines. Unscripted moments. Off the charts.
This weekend, we’re uncorking something special — the bold and adventurous Off the Charts range from Bruce Jack Wines.
From crisp whites to vibrant reds, these wines are made to surprise, delight, and spark conversation.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Take your taste buds off the beaten path — because sometimes the best wines are the ones that go off the charts.
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 20 August to 24 August 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
