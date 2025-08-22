Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Lifestyle

22 August 2025

Unforgettable wines. Unscripted moments. Off the charts.

This weekend, we’re uncorking something special — the bold and adventurous Off the Charts range from Bruce Jack Wines.

From crisp whites to vibrant reds, these wines are made to surprise, delight, and spark conversation.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

  • Off the Charts Rosé 2024
  • Off the Charts Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Off the Charts Chenin Blanc 2024
  • Off the Charts Clairette Blanche 2024
  • Off the Charts Viognier 2024
  • Off the Charts Cinsault 2023
  • Off the Charts Pinotage 2023

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Take your taste buds off the beaten path — because sometimes the best wines are the ones that go off the charts.

A Toast to Excellence: Escape Wines Wow at The Tank Room Wine Tasting

15 - 16 August 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of August 15-16, 2025, The Tank Room was infused with the rich aromas and flavours of Escape Wines during an exclusive wine tasting event.

A group of 23 discerning wine lovers gathered to swirl, sip, and savour six exquisite wines from the renowned estate, indulging in a sensory journey with Escape Wines.

Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.

The following wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:

  • Escape Shiraz 2023
  • Escape Sauvignon Blanc Reserve (Wild Ferment) 2022
  • Escape FZZ Rosé MCC 2022
  • Escape Brut MCC 2022

 The results were undeniable, Escape Wines didn’t just impress; it captivated. Each wine left a lasting impression, affirming the estate’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

This was more than a tasting; it was a celebration of world-class winemaking.

Cheers to an unforgettable afternoon of fine wine and great company!

