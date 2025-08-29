An Afternoon with Perdeberg at The Tank Room
This weekend, we invite you to discover the celebrated wines of Perdeberg, a producer renowned for its Dryland vineyards and expressive, terroir-driven style.
Each wine in this line-up tells a story of resilience and craftsmanship; from crisp whites and luscious sweet wines to bold reds and fortified elegance.
It’s the perfect way to savour the diversity and depth that Perdeberg is known for.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
- Perdeberg Vineyard Collection Grenache Blanc 2023
- Perdeberg Dryland Collection Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2024
- Perdeberg Dryland Collection Natural Sweet Chenin Blanc 375ml 2022
- Perdeberg Vineyard Collection Malbec 2022
- Perdeberg Dryland Collection Joseph’s Legacy 2020
- Perdeberg Endura Winemakers Selection Cape Blend 2020
Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No persons under the age of 18 allowed.
For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 27 August to 31 August 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
