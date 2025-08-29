Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Lifestyle

29 August 2025

An Afternoon with Perdeberg at The Tank Room

This weekend, we invite you to discover the celebrated wines of Perdeberg, a producer renowned for its Dryland vineyards and expressive, terroir-driven style.

Each wine in this line-up tells a story of resilience and craftsmanship; from crisp whites and luscious sweet wines to bold reds and fortified elegance.

It’s the perfect way to savour the diversity and depth that Perdeberg is known for.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

  • Perdeberg Vineyard Collection Grenache Blanc 2023
  • Perdeberg Dryland Collection Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2024
  • Perdeberg Dryland Collection Natural Sweet Chenin Blanc 375ml 2022
  • Perdeberg Vineyard Collection Malbec 2022
  • Perdeberg Dryland Collection Joseph’s Legacy 2020
  • Perdeberg Endura Winemakers Selection Cape Blend 2020

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

 

