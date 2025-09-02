Spar Petals campaign a counterpunch to period poverty

The initiative, which has seen 14-million packs of Spar Petals feminine hygiene products donated since 2019, is considered a step towards gender equality, women’s empowerment and economic progress.

These products are purchased by shoppers and placed in the in-store trolley provided. They are then distributed by the retailer to non-profits of its choice in SA and close neighbouring countries.

This year Spar has intensified its call for consumers to get involved by purchasing packs at R5 apiece. And, to give every donation more oomph, Spar has pledged to match all donations.

“We are wanting to change the narrative of something that’s so huge in our country, yet nobody wants to talk about,” says Spar Eastern Cape advertising manager Roseann Shadrach.

“It’s about breaking the stigma; about having conversations in boardrooms where both men and women are present.”

A big problem in townships and rural areas is that the parents or guardians of young girls are often unemployed, meaning sanitary products are often lower on the priority list than food and other essentials.

An Eastern Cape woman, Anelisiwe Valuvalu, has experienced this first-hand and is on a mission to tackle the issue by shattering the stigma.

The 19-year-old from Nemato in Port Alfred, now a student at the University of Fort Hare, suffered the consequences of the untimely arrival of her period during her Grade 11 exams at Kuyasa Combined School.

“Our uniform was powder-blue so the stains were very visible. We also didn’t have sanitary towels at our school,” she says.

At first she was confused when her classmate wrapped his jersey around her waist, but she soon realised what was happening and immediately headed home for a change of clothes.

Today she is an ambassador for Leafline, a Bathurst-based brand that produces sanitary towels, nappies, breast pads and chair and bed protectors from the fibres of pineapple leaves.

As with the Petals campaign, many of Spar’s independent retailers support women’s health by stocking Leafline's products.

The Spar Women’s Challenge is another key ingredient of the recipe to turn things around in SA as it raises awareness and generates donations.

The Gqeberha race and its six sister events across the country accumulate over a million boxes of menstrual hygiene products to the cause annually.

This year’s Nelson Mandela Bay event, which takes place at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on September 27, will collect and distribute sanitary products to relevant schools in the region.

This enables learners from those communities to stay in class and receive the education they deserve.

In partnership with the National Prosecuting Authority, Spar Eastern Cape also makes monthly donations to Thuthuzela Care Centres across the province. Other regular donations go to family crisis centres, safe homes and police stations.

This article was sponsored by Spar.