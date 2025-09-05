Gain hospitality skills that will get you hired: study at IHS Gqeberha

Considering a dynamic career in the hospitality industry? There’s no better place to start than at the International Hotel School (IHS), which has campuses around SA, including one in Gqeberha.

The IHS has established itself as a leading private hospitality educator in Africa. It offers programmes combining hands-on training with real workplace experience from day one, giving students the practical hospitality skills employers want.

With the school’s fast-tracked job-readiness and work integrated learning placement, graduates have the skills to start their careers in hotels, restaurants and event venues with confidence.

Exciting new programmes

With a range of qualifications, the IHS’s Gqeberha campus offers two new programmes specifically targeting school leavers:

Further Education and Training Certificate: Hospitality Reception focuses on front office operations, customer service protocols and reception management. Graduates are prepared for positions in hotels, resorts and other accommodation facilities where guest interaction is central.

focuses on front office operations, customer service protocols and reception management. Graduates are prepared for positions in hotels, resorts and other accommodation facilities where guest interaction is central. National Certificate: Food and Beverage Services covers restaurant operations, beverage management and dining service standards, preparing students for roles in restaurants, hotels, cruise ships and other food service environments.

Both programmes are designed in consultation with industry partners to ensure curriculum relevance and graduate employability. The IHS’s practical approach helps to equip students with the confidence and problem-solving skills that employers actively seek.

Opportunities abound

The hospitality industry presents significant employment opportunities for South African school leavers, with both domestic and international markets showing strong growth.

In 2023, domestic travel grew by 22%, contributing over R121bn to SA’s economy. That momentum carried into 2024, with 8.5-million trips in just three months. Fast forward to 2025 and tourism is powering 1.9-million jobs – 11.3% of all employment, larger than agriculture and the mining sector combined.

International opportunities are equally promising. With international arrivals up 5.7%, the demand for skilled professionals is rising. This is most apparent in the global cruise industry where more than 40 new ships are scheduled for launch by 2027 and overall capacity is expected to grow by 50% over the next decade. This growth, plus hotel and resort development worldwide, is creating thousands of new roles in food and beverage, guest relations and entertainment.

Skills that transfer

Hospitality offers clear advancement pathways, with many professionals moving from entry-level roles to management in a short time. Just as importantly, hospitality develops transferable skills such as customer service, team leadership, problem-solving and cross-cultural communication, which are valued in corporate settings and various service industries.

A rewarding career path

Hospitality provides practical skills development, international career mobility and strong employment prospects. Entry-level positions typically offer competitive starting salaries with clear progression opportunities, and the sector’s continued expansion indicates sustained demand for qualified professionals.

Parents and students can attend the IHS’s Open Days to learn more about programme requirements, career prospects and admission procedures. The next one is on September 13. Visit the school’s website and book your spot today.

This article was sponsored by the International Hotel School Gqeberha.