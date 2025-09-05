Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

05 September 2025

An Afternoon with Mulderbosch at The Tank Room

This weekend, indulge in the renowned wines of Mulderbosch, one of Stellenbosch’s most pioneering estates. Known for pushing boundaries while staying true to terroir, Mulderbosch crafts wines that balance elegance with character;

from crisp whites to bold, expressive reds. Every pour reflects a legacy of innovation and excellence that continues to shape South African winemaking.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

  • Mulderbosch Brut 2018
  • Mulderbosch Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Mulderbosch Steen op Hout Chenin Blanc 2024
  • Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé 2025
  • Mulderbosch Chardonnay 2023
  • Mulderbosch Faithful Hound 2022
  • Mulderbosch Estate Red 2021

One lucky person will walk away with a 1.5L bottle of Faithful Hound!

Tickets only available at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No persons under the age of 18 allowed.

For any enquiries email: reservations@tankroom.co.za

A Toast to Excellence: Perdeberg Wines Wow at The Tank Room Wine Tasting

29 - 30 August 2025 | The Tank Room

Over the weekend of August 29-30, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Perdeberg Wines.

A group of 28 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 7 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.

Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.

The following wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:

  • Perdeberg Endura Winemakers Selection Cape Blend 2020
  • Perdeberg Dryland Collection Joseph’s Legacy 2020
  • Perdeberg Dryland Collection Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2024
  • Perdeberg Dryland Collection Natural Sweet Chenin Blanc 375ml 2022

The results were undeniable, Perdeberg Wines didn’t just impress; it captivated. Each wine left a lasting impression, affirming the estate’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

This was more than a tasting; it was a celebration of world-class winemaking.

Cheers to an unforgettable afternoon of fine wine and great company!

