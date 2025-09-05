Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

A Toast to Excellence: Perdeberg Wines Wow at The Tank Room Wine Tasting
29 - 30 August 2025 | The Tank Room
Over the weekend of August 29-30, The Tank Room welcomed guests for an elegant wine tasting experience featuring the distinguished Perdeberg Wines.
A group of 28 discerning wine lovers gathered to explore a curated selection of 7 exceptional wines, each sip offering a window into the estate’s dedication to craftsmanship, character, and quality.
Guests rated each wine using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, providing thoughtful feedback and insights.
The following wines emerged as clear favourites, each receiving a rating above 4:
- Perdeberg Endura Winemakers Selection Cape Blend 2020
- Perdeberg Dryland Collection Joseph’s Legacy 2020
- Perdeberg Dryland Collection Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2024
- Perdeberg Dryland Collection Natural Sweet Chenin Blanc 375ml 2022
The results were undeniable, Perdeberg Wines didn’t just impress; it captivated. Each wine left a lasting impression, affirming the estate’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.
This was more than a tasting; it was a celebration of world-class winemaking.
Cheers to an unforgettable afternoon of fine wine and great company!
