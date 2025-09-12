GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale on Saturday October 4, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC
Westering High Optima Voices presents Take Note! — a selection of elite high school choirs in the Eastern Cape.
The line-up includes Pearson, Nico Malan, Lawson Brown, Riebeek College and the Eastern Cape Youth Choir.
The concert takes place on Tuesday September 23, at 6.30pm, in the Westering High School hall.
Tickets are available via Webtickets.
Inquiries: 041-360-7805
STEVE HOFMEYR IN CITY
Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr will perform in Gqeberha for one night only on Friday, at 7.30pm.
The show will take place at the Fairview Sports Centre.
Tickets cost R200.
Bookings: Hellen, 082-487-3118 or www.westway.co.za
SUNDAY CONCERT
The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra invites you to an unforgettable afternoon where music blossoms as brightly as the season itself.
Sunday’s concert at the Feather Market Hall will be conducted under the electrifying baton of Daniel Boico and will feature brilliant pianist Filippo Gorini.
The concert, at 2.30pm, will also include the world premiere of SA composer Warren Bessey’s new orchestral work, Poet, Soldier, King.
Programme highlights include Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 5 The Emperor and Dvořák’s Symphony No 7.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
Join in on the fun of a music trivia fundraiser in aid of the Ebhayi Football Club and their field on Friday, at 6pm, at Eddie Macs@VP in South End.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be lucky draws and prizes to be won.
A limited menu and cash bar will be available on the night.
Bookings: Josh, 083-272-2881
SAAF FUN DAY
The SAAF Museum will celebrate a Wings of Heritage Family Day on Wednesday September 24, from 10am to 2pm.
There will be at least 29 stalls with a variety of goods on sale, entertainment, and a jumping castle (children jump for free).
Visitors can also expect a special visit from the K9 dog unit.
Inquiries: Morne, 079-600-6216
A LITTLE VINTAGE
Vintage PE presents The Little Vintage Fayre on Wednesday September 24 at 2a St Philips Street, Richmond Hill, from 9am to 2pm.
There will be plenty of preloved and vintage items on sale.
Inquiries: info@vintagepe.co.za
EVENING OF OPERA
Opera lovers are invited to the gala launch of Mandela Bay Opera at 7pm on Saturday September 20 at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.
This unforgettable evening will feature a dynamic blend of ensembles, choruses and arias showcasing the very best of local talent, alongside the radiant artistry of home-grown international soprano Andiswa Makana.
Tickets are available via Webtickets. Seating is limited.
