Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

12 September 2025

An Evening with Van Ryn’s at The Tank Room

This week, we’re raising the bar with something truly special - a premium brandy tasting from the award-winning Van Ryn’s Distillery in Stellenbosch.

Renowned for their craftsmanship and timeless tradition, Van Ryn’s Potstill Brandies are celebrated worldwide for their depth, smoothness, and sophistication.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R100

On the tasting line-up:

  • Van Ryn's 10-Year Single Potstill Brandy
  • Van Ryn's 12-Year Single Potstill Brandy
  • Van Ryn's 15-Year Single Potstill Brandy
  • Van Ryn's 20-Year Single Potstill Brandy

Plus - stand a chance to win a bottle of Van Ryn's 10-Year Single Potstill Brandy when you join the tasting!

Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Discover the artistry of fine brandy; where patience, heritage, and elegance come together in every sip.

Raising a Glass with Mulderbosch at The Tank Room

5–6 September 2025 | The Tank Room

The Tank Room recently played host to a sophisticated weekend of wine discovery, spotlighting the acclaimed Mulderbosch Wines.

16 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of seven wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Two standouts rose to the top, earning consistent scores above 4:

  • Mulderbosch Estate Red 2021
  • Mulderbosch Faithful Hound 2022

The verdict was clear: Mulderbosch didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.

What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.

Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time. 🍷

 

