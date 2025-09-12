Raising a Glass with Mulderbosch at The Tank Room
5–6 September 2025 | The Tank Room
The Tank Room recently played host to a sophisticated weekend of wine discovery, spotlighting the acclaimed Mulderbosch Wines.
16 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of seven wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Two standouts rose to the top, earning consistent scores above 4:
- Mulderbosch Estate Red 2021
- Mulderbosch Faithful Hound 2022
The verdict was clear: Mulderbosch didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.
What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.
Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time. 🍷
Sponsored
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
Advertisement
An Evening with Van Ryn’s at The Tank Room
This week, we’re raising the bar with something truly special - a premium brandy tasting from the award-winning Van Ryn’s Distillery in Stellenbosch.
Renowned for their craftsmanship and timeless tradition, Van Ryn’s Potstill Brandies are celebrated worldwide for their depth, smoothness, and sophistication.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R100
On the tasting line-up:
Plus - stand a chance to win a bottle of Van Ryn's 10-Year Single Potstill Brandy when you join the tasting!
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Discover the artistry of fine brandy; where patience, heritage, and elegance come together in every sip.
Raising a Glass with Mulderbosch at The Tank Room
5–6 September 2025 | The Tank Room
The Tank Room recently played host to a sophisticated weekend of wine discovery, spotlighting the acclaimed Mulderbosch Wines.
16 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of seven wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Two standouts rose to the top, earning consistent scores above 4:
The verdict was clear: Mulderbosch didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.
What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.
Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time. 🍷
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 10 September to 14 September 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle
Events