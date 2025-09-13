The Paris Cooking School
By Sophie Beaumont
(Ultimo Press)
Sylvie Morel runs the successful Paris Cooking School. Participants come from all over the world to learn about French cuisine and cooking techniques.
The spring intake has students from Canada, the US, Japan, Germany and Australia.
While we get to know all of the characters, two of the women from Australia have starring roles alongside Sylvie.
Gabi Picabea is a young artist struggling with a creative block. There is intense chemistry between her and the cheesemonger when they bump into each other at the school.
Their relationship will have readers swooning over all the flirtatious scenes as the two get better acquainted with each other.
Kate Evans is on an emotional retreat — a break away from the betrayal of her ex-husband.
Kate is smart and savvy — she forms a connection with a houseboat owner and his dog while out walking one evening.
Sylvie has built up a name for herself and the cooking school in the city, but someone is trying to tarnish her reputation.
While trying to put out various fires, she enlists the help of her staff, neighbour and Kate to lean on during these stressful times.
Adding to her woes is her suddenly elusive lover.
This light, easy read will have you falling in love with Paris and its wonderful culinary delights.
It is truly a book you’ll treasure and the sweet story will stay with you long after devouring the final pages.
The Herald
BOOK REVIEW | Spicy tale of love and cuisine in Paris
Image: SUPPLIED
The Paris Cooking School
By Sophie Beaumont
(Ultimo Press)
Sylvie Morel runs the successful Paris Cooking School. Participants come from all over the world to learn about French cuisine and cooking techniques.
The spring intake has students from Canada, the US, Japan, Germany and Australia.
While we get to know all of the characters, two of the women from Australia have starring roles alongside Sylvie.
Gabi Picabea is a young artist struggling with a creative block. There is intense chemistry between her and the cheesemonger when they bump into each other at the school.
Their relationship will have readers swooning over all the flirtatious scenes as the two get better acquainted with each other.
Kate Evans is on an emotional retreat — a break away from the betrayal of her ex-husband.
Kate is smart and savvy — she forms a connection with a houseboat owner and his dog while out walking one evening.
Sylvie has built up a name for herself and the cooking school in the city, but someone is trying to tarnish her reputation.
While trying to put out various fires, she enlists the help of her staff, neighbour and Kate to lean on during these stressful times.
Adding to her woes is her suddenly elusive lover.
This light, easy read will have you falling in love with Paris and its wonderful culinary delights.
It is truly a book you’ll treasure and the sweet story will stay with you long after devouring the final pages.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle