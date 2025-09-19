Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Lifestyle

19 September 2025

An Afternoon with Stellenrust at The Tank Room

This weekend, we welcome the elegance of Stellenrust Wines. A Stellenbosch estate with over 90 years of winemaking heritage. Known for crafting wines that balance tradition with innovation,

Stellenrust offers a line-up that ranges from vibrant whites to expressive reds, each glass brimming with character and finesse.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

  • Stellenrust Chenin Blanc
  • Stellenrust Chenin Blanc Spumante Magnifico Brut
  • Stellenrust Sauvignon Blanc
  • Stellenrust Pinotage
  • Stellenrust Simplicity Red Blend
  • Stellenrust Timeless

You could also with Stellenrust! Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Stellenrust Spumante Rosé and a bottle of Stellenrust Simplicity when you join the tasting.

Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Raise a glass with Stellenrust; where every sip tells a story of heritage, passion, and timeless taste.

