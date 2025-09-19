An Afternoon with Stellenrust at The Tank Room
This weekend, we welcome the elegance of Stellenrust Wines. A Stellenbosch estate with over 90 years of winemaking heritage. Known for crafting wines that balance tradition with innovation,
Stellenrust offers a line-up that ranges from vibrant whites to expressive reds, each glass brimming with character and finesse.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
- Stellenrust Chenin Blanc
- Stellenrust Chenin Blanc Spumante Magnifico Brut
- Stellenrust Sauvignon Blanc
- Stellenrust Pinotage
- Stellenrust Simplicity Red Blend
- Stellenrust Timeless
You could also with Stellenrust! Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Stellenrust Spumante Rosé and a bottle of Stellenrust Simplicity when you join the tasting.
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Raise a glass with Stellenrust; where every sip tells a story of heritage, passion, and timeless taste.
Sponsored
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
Advertisement
An Afternoon with Stellenrust at The Tank Room
This weekend, we welcome the elegance of Stellenrust Wines. A Stellenbosch estate with over 90 years of winemaking heritage. Known for crafting wines that balance tradition with innovation,
Stellenrust offers a line-up that ranges from vibrant whites to expressive reds, each glass brimming with character and finesse.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
You could also with Stellenrust! Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Stellenrust Spumante Rosé and a bottle of Stellenrust Simplicity when you join the tasting.
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Raise a glass with Stellenrust; where every sip tells a story of heritage, passion, and timeless taste.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 17 September to 24 September 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure