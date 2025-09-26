Raising a Glass with Stellenrust at The Tank Room
19 - 20 September 2025 | The Tank Room
This past weekend, we had the joy of hosting Stellenrust Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that truly impressed.
Guests explored a handpicked line-up of wines, each glass showcasing Stellenrust’s commitment to quality, bold flavour, and modern winemaking excellence.
18 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of six wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Two wines stood out above the rest, earning consistent scores above 4:
- Stellenrust Timeless
- Stellenrust Pinotage
The verdict was clear: Stellenrust didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.
What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.
Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
An Afternoon with Spier at The Tank Room
Join us this weekend for and afternoon with Spier Wine Farm, one of Stellenbosch’s most iconic estates.
With a history dating back to 1692, Spier continues to craft wines that embody elegance, balance, and a deep connection to the land. From refined MCC to bold reds, this tasting promises something to delight every palate.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
Win with Spier!
Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Spier Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon.
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Celebrate the legacy of Spier, where centuries of tradition meet wines of contemporary excellence.
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 24 September to 28 September 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
