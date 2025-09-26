Lifestyle

Sponsored

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Advertisement

26 September 2025

An Afternoon with Spier at The Tank Room

Join us this weekend for and afternoon with Spier Wine Farm, one of Stellenbosch’s most iconic estates.

With a history dating back to 1692, Spier continues to craft wines that embody elegance, balance, and a deep connection to the land. From refined MCC to bold reds, this tasting promises something to delight every palate.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

  • Spier Brut Cap Classique 2023
  • Spier Creative Block 5 2021
  • Spier Seaward Chardonnay 2024
  • Spier Seaward Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Spier Seaward Shiraz 2022
  • Spier Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Win with Spier!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Spier Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Celebrate the legacy of Spier, where centuries of tradition meet wines of contemporary excellence.

 

Raising a Glass with Stellenrust at The Tank Room

19 - 20 September 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the joy of hosting Stellenrust Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that truly impressed.

Guests explored a handpicked line-up of wines, each glass showcasing Stellenrust’s commitment to quality, bold flavour, and modern winemaking excellence.

18 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of six wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Two wines stood out above the rest, earning consistent scores above 4:

  • Stellenrust Timeless
  • Stellenrust Pinotage

The verdict was clear: Stellenrust didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.

What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.

Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time.

 

Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Some Palestinians say they won’t leave Gaza City | REUTERS
Dallas shooting suspect sought to terrorize ICE agents | REUTERS

Most Read