Prestons Liquor Stores specials

03 October 2025

An Afternoon with Anthonij Rupert Wyne at The Tank Room

This weekend, we’re showcasing the refined elegance of Anthonij Rupert Wyne, a Stellenbosch producer celebrated for its craftsmanship and diversity.

From sparkling MCC to crisp whites and layered reds, this line-up brings together the very best of their distinguished ranges.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

  • L'Ormarins Brut Classique NV
  • L'Ormarins Brut Classique Rosé NV
  • Cape of Good Hope Altima Sauvignon Blanc 2024
  • Cape of Good Hope Riebeeksrivier Chenin Blanc 2024
  • Terra del Capo Pinot Grigio 2025
  • Cape of Good Hope Riebeeksrivier Syrah 2021

Win with Anthonij Rupert Wyne!

Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Terra del Capo Pinot Grigio and a bottle of Cape of Good Hope Syrah when you join the tasting.

Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Raise your glass to a weekend of discovery — where every pour reflects heritage, artistry, and exceptional taste.

Raising a Glass with Spier at The Tank Room

26 – 27 September 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the joy of hosting Spier Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that truly impressed.

Guests explored a handpicked line-up of wines, each glass showcasing Spier’s commitment to quality, bold flavour, and modern winemaking excellence.

22 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of six wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Three wines stood out above the rest, earning consistent scores above 4:

  • Spier Seaward Shiraz 2022
  • Spier Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
  • Spier Seaward Sauvignon Blanc 2024

The verdict was clear: Spier didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.

What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.

Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time.

