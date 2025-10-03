Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Raising a Glass with Spier at The Tank Room
26 – 27 September 2025 | The Tank Room
This past weekend, we had the joy of hosting Spier Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that truly impressed.
Guests explored a handpicked line-up of wines, each glass showcasing Spier’s commitment to quality, bold flavour, and modern winemaking excellence.
22 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of six wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Three wines stood out above the rest, earning consistent scores above 4:
- Spier Seaward Shiraz 2022
- Spier Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
- Spier Seaward Sauvignon Blanc 2024
The verdict was clear: Spier didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.
What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.
Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time.
An Afternoon with Anthonij Rupert Wyne at The Tank Room
This weekend, we’re showcasing the refined elegance of Anthonij Rupert Wyne, a Stellenbosch producer celebrated for its craftsmanship and diversity.
From sparkling MCC to crisp whites and layered reds, this line-up brings together the very best of their distinguished ranges.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
Win with Anthonij Rupert Wyne!
Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Terra del Capo Pinot Grigio and a bottle of Cape of Good Hope Syrah when you join the tasting.
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Raise your glass to a weekend of discovery — where every pour reflects heritage, artistry, and exceptional taste.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 1 October to 5 October 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
