Raising a Glass with Anthonij Rupert Wyne at The Tank Room
3 – 4 October 2025 | The Tank Room
This past weekend, we had the joy of hosting Anthonij Rupert Wyne at The Tank Room for a tasting that truly impressed.
Guests explored a handpicked line-up of wines, each glass showcasing Anthonij Rupert’s commitment to quality, bold flavour, and modern winemaking excellence.
34 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of six wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Three wines stood out above the rest, earning consistent scores above 4:
- L'Ormarins Brut Classique NV
- L'Ormarins Brut Classique Rosé NV
- Cape of Good Hope Riebeeksrivier Syrah 2021
The verdict was clear: Anthonij Rupert Wyne didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.
What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.
Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time.
Sponsored
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
Advertisement
An Afternoon with BeyersKloof at The Tank Room
This weekend, we’re showcasing the refined elegance of Beyerskloof, a Stellenbosch producer celebrated for its craftsmanship and diversity.
While their speciality is showcasing the country’s heritage varietal, they strive to tell a story with each of their wines.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
Win with Beyerskloof!
Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Beyerskloof Kriekbult Pinotage when you join the tasting.
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Raise your glass to a weekend of discovery — where every pour reflects heritage, artistry, and exceptional taste.
Raising a Glass with Anthonij Rupert Wyne at The Tank Room
3 – 4 October 2025 | The Tank Room
This past weekend, we had the joy of hosting Anthonij Rupert Wyne at The Tank Room for a tasting that truly impressed.
Guests explored a handpicked line-up of wines, each glass showcasing Anthonij Rupert’s commitment to quality, bold flavour, and modern winemaking excellence.
34 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of six wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Three wines stood out above the rest, earning consistent scores above 4:
The verdict was clear: Anthonij Rupert Wyne didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.
What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.
Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time.
Prestons Liquor Stores specials
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 8 October to 12 October 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Preston's Liquor Stores trading hours:
Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,
Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Lifestyle
Events
Leisure
Lifestyle