Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Raising a Glass with Beyerskloof at The Tank Room
10 – 11 October 2025 | The Tank Room
This past weekend, we had the joy of hosting Beyerskloof at The Tank Room for a tasting that truly impressed.
Guests explored a handpicked line-up of wines, each glass showcasing Beyerskloof’s commitment to quality, bold flavour, and modern winemaking excellence.
34 passionate wine enthusiasts gathered to taste their way through a carefully curated line-up of six wines, each one a true reflection of the estate’s artistry and attention to detail.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Three wines stood out above the rest, earning consistent scores above 4:
- Beyerskloof Kriekbult Pinotage 2022
- Beyerskloof Pinotage Reserve 2023
- Beyerskloof Traildust 2023
The verdict was clear: Beyerskloof didn’t just make an impression, it delivered an experience of depth, elegance, and lasting flavour.
What unfolded was far more than a tasting; it was a tribute to the spirit of great winemaking and the joy of sharing it in good company.
Here’s to many more moments worth celebrating, one glass at a time.
An Afternoon with Sophie Germanier Organic Wine at The Tank Room
Join us this weekend for an exclusive tasting experience featuring Sophie Germanier Organic Wines, proudly rated among South Africa’s top Organic and Vegan wines.
Sophie Germanier’s philosophy is simple: craft quality, affordable organic wines that care for the earth and its people.
Sip, savour, and discover why sustainability has never tasted so good.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
Win with Sophie Germanier Organic Wine!
Stand a chance to take home a bottle of Pinotage & Cabernet Sauvignon when you join the tasting.
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Raise your glass to a weekend of discovery — where every pour reflects heritage, artistry, and exceptional taste.
