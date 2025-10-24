NMB GIG GUIDE

ART MEANDER
The Art Meander, featuring 46 local artists under one roof, will take place throughout the Walmer Park Shopping Centre from Friday to Sunday.
Step into a world of creativity and inspiration as local artists transform Walmer Park into a living gallery.
Discover unique artworks, meet the artists and experience the magic of art in motion, all while you shop.
Whether you are an art lover, collector or just curious, there is something for everyone.
This will be open to the public from 9am to 5pm on Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturday, and 9am to 2pm on Sunday.
Inquiries: 041-368-2690
GUITAR CONCERT
Two of SA’s most celebrated guitarists, Dan Patlansky and Guy Buttery, come together for a one-off concert in Gqeberha at the Impetus Theatre in Fairview on Thursday October 30 at 7pm.
This landmark live performance brings together the dynamic blues-rock energy of Patlansky and the intricate, genre-defying stylings of Buttery.
Tickets cost R220 via Quicket.
Inquiries: Natasja, 072-856-7793
THE FOLK COLLECTIVE
The Folk Collective is made up of musicians renowned for their rich vocal harmonies and acoustic-style performance.
Bringing together the talents of Moorrees van Aarde, Al Gillies and Ants Keogh, the group blends guitar, mandolin, keyboard and harmonica with skill to create an authentic folk and blues sound.
The show, Still Waiting, will be held at The Isithatha Theatre in Walmer on Friday at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost R120 per person via www.isithatha.co.za/tickets
CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP
The East Cape Calligraphers will meet for a special workshop with visiting scribe Anne Kaese in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street on Saturday from 11am to 4.30pm.
Booking is essential and a nominal fee of R100 will apply.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-562-3130
BIER FEES
Elements will host a Bier Fees at 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea, on Saturday from noon.
There will be prizes for the best dressed.
DJ Jacques will be on the decks from 8pm.
Inquiries: 083-631-3483
LUNCH-HOUR CONCERT
Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of humanities department of music and performing arts will host a lunch-hour concert featuring the Strings Studio at the south campus auditorium on Wednesday October 29 at 1pm.
Entry is free.
Inquiries: Thembeka Booi, 041-504 4235
SPOOKTACULAR
Craftopia presents Spooktacular, a fancy-dress night out for the whole family, to be held at African Sky’s in Theescombe on Friday October 31 from 5pm to 9pm.
Listen to live music while enjoying gourmet food. Browse exquisite craft stalls or experience cheese and wine.
Prizes to be won for best dressed.
There is also a dedicated children’s area.
Inquiries: WhatsApp, 071-867-8912
MARKETS
The Norm-Hudlin Trails country market will be held on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.
Enjoy live music, handcrafted gifts, farm fresh produce, craft beer and delicious street food.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 079-932-0556
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Londt Park Sports Club on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.
Enjoy all your favourite things such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items.
There will also be plenty of food and great coffee on sale.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family, weather dependent.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823
THIS IS HALLOWEEN
Tarryn Light Productions presents This is Halloween — a spine-tingling, toe-tapping night of music and mischief to be held at the Nineteen33 Speakeasy in Fairview on Friday October 31 at 7pm.
Dress up, sing along, and get ready for a frightfully fun cabaret featuring all your spooktacular favourite songs, from creepy classics to modern monster hits. It is a perfect evening for Halloween lovers.
The cost is R120 per person.
Bookings: 066-098-5614
SAICA MTB AND TRAIL RUN
The SAICA mountain bike and trail run will be held at Woodridge on Sunday November 2.
Bring your family along for a great day out in the fresh air and explore the beautiful Van Stadens Flower Reserve and Yellowwoods Farm on two wheels or two feet.
Enjoy face painters, great food and a vibe the whole family will love.
Register via www.mountainevents.co.za
CHARITY MUSIC BINGO
Skyy Lounge will host a charity music bingo night in aid of the Aurora Special Care and Stimulation Centre at its premises at the Walker Drive Shopping Centre on Tuesday October 28 at 7pm.
The cost is R100 per person, which includes two bingo cards.
There are prizes to be won.
Bookings: 079-889-0700
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
Image: SUPPLIED
