Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Raising a Glass with Sophie Germanier at The Tank Room
17 – 18 October 2025 | The Tank Room
This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Sophie Germanier Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that delighted from start to finish.
Guests were treated to a hand-selected range of Sophie Germanier’s wines, each one a reflection of her fresh, forward-thinking style and dedication to crafting wines that are elegant, expressive, and full of life.
Seventeen passionate wine lovers gathered to savour six beautifully balanced wines, each glass revealing the harmony of quality, sustainability, and creativity that defines the Sophie Germanier name.
Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.
Two wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:
- Bee Conscious Cabernet Sauvignon / Merlot / Shiraz 2021
- Organics by Sophie Germanier Pinotage 2022
The consensus? Sophie Germanier didn’t just pour great wine, she poured personality, purpose, and passion.
What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of craftsmanship, connection, and the joy of sharing exceptional wine together.
Here’s to many more moments like these: meaningful, memorable, and always best enjoyed, one glass at a time.
An Afternoon with Cavalli at The Tank Room
This weekend, we’re uncorking the elegance of Cavalli Wines, a name synonymous with sophistication and meticulous craftsmanship.
Nestled in the heart of Stellenbosch, Cavalli produces wines that reflect both precision and passion; from expressive whites to bold, structured reds.
Each sip reveals the artistry behind their celebrated estate range.
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Entrance: R60
Featured wines:
Win with Cavalli!
Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Cavalli Shiraz.
Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer
No under 18s allowed
Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za
Experience the harmony of flavour and finesse with Cavalli, where every glass of is crafted to impress.
