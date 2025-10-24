Prestons Liquor Stores specials 

Lifestyle

24 October 2025

An Afternoon with Cavalli at The Tank Room

This weekend, we’re uncorking the elegance of Cavalli Wines, a name synonymous with sophistication and meticulous craftsmanship.

Nestled in the heart of Stellenbosch, Cavalli produces wines that reflect both precision and passion; from expressive whites to bold, structured reds.

Each sip reveals the artistry behind their celebrated estate range.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

  • Cavalli Unoaked Chenin Blanc
  • Cavalli Reserve Chenin Blanc
  • Cavalli Reserve White Blend
  • Cavalli Chardonnay
  • Cavalli Shiraz
  • Cavalli Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Cavalli Warlord

 

Win with Cavalli!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Cavalli Shiraz.

Tickets exclusively at Preston's, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Experience the harmony of flavour and finesse with Cavalli, where every glass of is crafted to impress.

 

Raising a Glass with Sophie Germanier at The Tank Room

17 – 18 October 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Sophie Germanier Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that delighted from start to finish.

Guests were treated to a hand-selected range of Sophie Germanier’s wines, each one a reflection of her fresh, forward-thinking style and dedication to crafting wines that are elegant, expressive, and full of life.

Seventeen passionate wine lovers gathered to savour six beautifully balanced wines, each glass revealing the harmony of quality, sustainability, and creativity that defines the Sophie Germanier name.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Two wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:

  • Bee Conscious Cabernet Sauvignon / Merlot / Shiraz 2021
  • Organics by Sophie Germanier Pinotage 2022

The consensus? Sophie Germanier didn’t just pour great wine, she poured personality, purpose, and passion.

What began as a tasting evolved into a celebration of craftsmanship, connection, and the joy of sharing exceptional wine together.

Here’s to many more moments like these: meaningful, memorable, and always best enjoyed, one glass at a time.

 

