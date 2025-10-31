GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DINO WORLD: Dinosaur World Fest Port Elizabeth 2025 will take pace in Victoria Park from November 14-16

Dinosaur World Fest Port Elizabeth 2025 will take pace in Victoria Park from November 14-16 from 9am to 5pm.

To book online follow the link https://port-elizabeth.dinobeerfestival.com/

EVERYTHING FRENCH

Alliance Française of Port Elizabeth offers everything from unwinding, enjoying delightful conversation over coffee and pastries at their Blabla Cafe on Thursdays, to experiencing their French cinema, all held at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill.

All movies are screened in French with English subtitles, with snacks and refreshments available.

French cinema is on the first Thursday of the month where recently released films that address different topics are shown.

Classic cinema is dedicated to traditional French films and cinema for children and families.

Inquiries: 063-499-4417 or visit their website www.afportelizabeth.com/events/ for their monthly events

HALLOWEEN MUSIC TRIVIA FUNDRAISER

A ghosts, goblins and ghouls music trivia fundraiser will be held at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday at 7pm.

This is a fun and interactive music trivia evening with exciting prizes to be won.

There is also a competition for the best dressed.

The cost is R100 per person (10 per table).

Proceeds will go to Geetanjali Academy of the Arts Dance School.

A cash bar and limited menu will be available.

Bookings: Sandhya, 072-563-7964 or Tirusha, 083-865-9633

CHILDREN’S BOOK FAIR

KwaNobuhle eTinarha, in partnership with the KwaNobuhle Love Life Youth Centre, will host their second annual Children’s Book Fair at the Love Life Youth Centre on the corner of Ponana Tini and Tize Road on Saturday, from noon to 3pm.

Public entrance is free.

SUGARGIGGLES OPEN DAY

Enjoy delicious cakes, cupcakes and boerewors rolls or sip on a warm cup of tea or coffee while browsing through a lovely selection of plants for sale.

Sugargiggles will host an open day at 8 Fouche Place, Overbaakens, on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.

MARKETS

A grand opening of the La Roche Market will be held at the corner of Forest Hill and La Roche Drive (next to Astron garage) on Saturday, from 8am to noon.

Inquiries: 061-454-5754

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday, from 9.30am to 2pm.

Enjoy this quirky bohemian market featuring food trucks, locally handcrafted goods from local artisans, crafters and artists, a farm pub and fun activities.

There is a safe parking area and public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Zahn, 062-870-9294

Join Merryvale School for their annual market to be held at the school in Mangold Park on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a morning of fun and festivities in support of the incredible pupils at the school.

From pancakes to face painting, you will not want to miss out.

Public entrance is free.

Thrift GQ’s Preloved Clothing Market will be held at the Mill Park Bowling Club on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.

Hombakazi Mbu Zwide, the founder of Hombakazi Vintage Cabin, will join the market again.

Death by Coffee Roastery will serve up delicious coffee.

Card facilities are available.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: 082-857-7563

A carnival bazaar will be held at St Peter’s Congregational Church in Charlo on Saturday, from 8am to 1pm.

Join them for a vibrant celebration featuring choirs, dancers, solo artists and bands, family-friendly activities and a Porche car display.

Enjoy various stalls as well.

Mount Pleasant Vet will also host a vaccination drive from 9am to noon.

Inquiries: Mount Pleasant Vet, 041-367 2598

This weekend will be jam-packed with awesome thrifting, with Simmy’s Seconds to be held at Oasis Family Church in Theescombe on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.

Sumaya Amod, in collaboration with From London to Lorraine Preloved Market, will host a preloved and thrifter’s market in the Malabar Community Centre on Sunday, from 9.30am to 4pm.

Browse through the many stalls selling preloved clothing, secondhand goods, books, household items and food.

The Van Stadens River Farmers’ Association brings you their Farmers Market and Auction to be held at the association at Fitches Corner on Saturday, from 9am to 3pm.

There will be a variety of exhibitors, food stalls, fresh produce and a poultry and loose goods auction.

It is a pet friendly environment.

Public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Johan, 071-910-2651

WILD WEIRD WONDERFUL SUCCULENTS

A Christmas open day will be held at the succulent farm next to Holmeleigh Farmyard on Saturday, from 9am to noon.

Bring along a friend and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee and delicious biscuits.

Assorted succulents are priced from R15, to R50 for rare succulents.

WYN IN DIE TUIN

Wyn in die Tuin is back. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and a variety of delicious wines to be tasted.

The event will be held at Swanlake Gardens in Kragga Kamma Road on Saturday, from 11am to 4pm, and again on Sunday, from 11am to 3pm.

Tickets are available from Quicket at R200 per person (includes a wine glass and tastings from various vendors).

To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa