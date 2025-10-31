Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Double the Delight at The Tank Room This Weekend!

We’re thrilled to host two exceptional names in South African winemaking: Graham Beck and Steenberg Wines, for a sparkling weekend tasting you won’t want to miss.

From the refined bubbles of Graham Beck to the elegant flavours of Steenberg, this line-up promises sophistication in every sip. Join us for just R60 and explore a showcase of excellence from two celebrated estates.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Tasting Line-up:

• Graham Beck Brut

• Graham Beck Blanc de Blanc Vintage

• Graham Beck Bliss Nectar

• Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay

• Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc

• Steenberg Merlot

WIN! One lucky guest will take home a bottle of Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc and a Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Wheel!

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Experience the harmony of flavour and finesse with Cavalli, where every glass of is crafted to impress.

Raising a Glass with Calvalli Wines at The Tank Room

24 – 25 October 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the privilege of hosting Cavalli Estate at The Tank Room for a tasting that embodied true Stellenbosch excellence.

Guests were invited to explore a curated selection of Cavalli’s renowned wines, each one a showcase of balance, precision, and the distinctive character of the Helderberg terroir.

From elegant whites to bold, structured reds, every pour reflected the estate’s commitment to refined craftsmanship and modern elegance.

Twenty-nine wine enthusiasts gathered to experience seven remarkable wines that spoke of Cavalli’s artistry, wines that are as expressive as they are enduring.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Three wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:

• Calvalli Warlord 2021

• Calvalli Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

• Calvalli Unoaked Chenin Blanc 2025

The verdict was unanimous: Cavalli Estate didn’t just impress, it captivated. What began as a tasting evolved into an experience of sophistication, depth, and the unmistakable mark of world-class winemaking.

Here’s to moments of excellence shared, one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 29 October to 2 November 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm