A VINE TIME | Beyerskloof legacy - a father son tradition uncorked

Experience pinotage from Beyerskloof in a white blend with chenin blanc, in a rosé, in pinotage-driven Cape blends Synergy and Traildust, and even a port. Pictures: SUPPLIED

There’s really no excuse needed to explore the many versions of pinotage produced by Beyerskloof, founded by “King of Pinotage” Beyers Truter, but this past Friday being the last day of Pinotage Month could be one.

Beyers has long handed over the winemaking reins to his son and co-owner Anri, with the wine label slogan reflecting their partnership, “A Father & Son Tradition”. Anri jokes that “My dad said that for the first 5 years after taking over, I would have to listen to him. For the next 5, we would listen to each other. Only then, and only for the next 5 years, would he listen to me!”

While they don’t exclusively grow and make pinotage, the grape is at the centre of the Beyerskloof offering – extending into their Red Leaf Bistro in their famed Pinotage Burger (apparently in itself a good enough reason to visit the Stellenbosch farm), pinotage salami on pizza, and even breakfast and dessert dishes.

The classic white-label Beyerskloof Pinotage (±R115) is the most well-known entry point to exploring not just the estate but pinotage in general, and highly recommended for that, but there’s lots more to explore in Beyerskloof’s wines that showcase the diversity of pinotage.

Beyerskloof Chenin Blanc-Pinotage 2024 (R115) is the estate’s only white wine, the only blend of its kind in SA, about two-thirds chenin, with the one-third pinotage lending it unique character. The juice of the red pinotage grapes is drained off immediately after crushing, so there’s no contact with the skins to colour the wine even remotely pink.

It’s a super summer wine, crisp and lively with abundant tropical fruit (pineapple, passionfruit), juicy pears and a citrusy zing.

Their Pinotage Rosé 2024 (R115) was an Absa Top 6 Pinotage Rosé winner earlier this month. Cherries, strawberries and florals, with depth of flavour from the burnt sugar of candyfloss, mouth-filling texture, this is a rosé of substance, made for enjoying with food, especially seafood dishes like paella or bouillabaisse, or the salty tang of feta cheese.

Anri’s secret is to splash some of the rosé into a pan of prawns for a sauce of “next level flavour” – a tip I definitely plan to try!

Beyerskloof Synergy 2023 is a Cape blend (meaning a red blend that has a significant pinotage component, now the biggest-selling style of red blend in SA) – this one incorporating merlot, cabernet sauvignon and shiraz, a synergy they say of classic European and New World wine styles.

Generously fruity and juicy, a savoury, slightly smoky backdrop and sweetness on the finish, making it great for any kind of meat on the braai, especially with tangy barbecue marinades.

Ridiculously good value at around R150, and if one needs any further convincing – it’s the one the winemaker takes home for his own everyday enjoyment.

Beyerskloof Kriekbult Pinotage 2022 (±R500, Platter’s 4.5*) is something really special, in the wine itself and in its story coming from a farm once part of Kanonkop, the same vineyards from which Beyers as Kanonkop winemaker made their famed pinotages of the 1980s that helped to put the wine on the world stage.

Beyerskloof now owns the Kriekbult farm and makes this wine as a tribute to Beyers and his legacy in SA winemaking.

If the white-label Beyerskloof Pinotage is the overture, then this is the entire concerto – powerful with finely-tuned restraint, a complex yet harmonious composition. Deep blackberry, cassis and cranberry, a balance of sweet/sour, in turn balancing with oak aromas, sweet spice, touches of cocoa.

It unfolds in layers and nuances, like a symphony; the whole pulled together by 20 months maturing in oak barrels, the wood influence providing structure but not overpowering.

It can only get better over the next 10 years or so.

A wine I consider Beyerskloof’s “hidden gem” is Traildust (2023, ±R210), blending pinotage with its parent grapes of pinot noir and cinsault for a wine that explores and integrates light and dark.

Bursting with red fruit and cherries, wine gums and soft tannins on a first sip, yet there’s underlying warm spice, earthiness, Marmitey-savouriness from the grape components and a year maturing in oak, that unfold and bring intrigue to what at first appears simply a cheerful, perky, juicy wine. It’s all that, but more.

If that weren’t enough of a pinotage exploration, Beyerskloof Lagare Cape Vintage (±R240) is a ruby port-style dessert wine – made from pinotage rather than the usual Portuguese grapes. Aromatic, rich and dark with stewed and caramelized fruit, liquorice and spicy touches, it’s great with blue cheese, a dark chocolate dessert or salted caramel.

If more reasons are needed to celebrate wine and explore something new in the month ahead, November has international days for xinomavro (a Greek wine grape), merlot, tempranillo, beaujolais nouveau and carmenere. Happy exploring!