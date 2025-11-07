BMW adds new entry-level X3 20 Pure Design to local range

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The X3 20 Pure Design features an illuminated kidney grille as standard.

BMW South Africa has expanded its X3 lineup with the introduction of the new entry-level X3 20 Pure Design.

Built at the Rosslyn plant alongside the X3 20d, X3 30e and X3 M50 xDrive, the new derivative stands out with an illuminated kidney grille, 19″ alloy wheels with run-flat tyres, LED headlights, a panoramic glass sunroof and matte aluminium-look exterior accents. An electric tow hitch adds practicality at the rear.

The X3 20 Pure Design features an electric tow hitch that retracts neatly out of sight when not in use. (BMW)

Inside, the X3 20 Pure Design comes equipped with electrically adjustable sport seats, a choice of black or espresso brown Veganza synthetic leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, comfort access, a Harman Kardon sound system and ambient interior lighting integrated into the BMW Interaction Bar.

The curved touchscreen interface runs BMW’s latest OS9 infotainment software. Driver assistance features include Park Assist and Driving Assist.

The curved touchscreen interface runs BMW’s latest OS9 infotainment software. Picture: (BMW)

Power comes from a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. Coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the setup delivers 148kW and 335Nm, enabling a 0–100km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 218km/h.

The new BMW X3 20 Pure Design is now available to order in South Africa, priced from R1,107,760.40.