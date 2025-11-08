A VINE TIME | Delectable new releases to add to the shopping list

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just when you think you’ve found your go-to wine that suits your palate and pocket, easy to grab on a busy shopping run without too much thought – along comes something new to consider; a new vintage release, an interesting blend, or a smart label that catches your eye.

A Vine Time’s doorstep has been graced recently with a crop of new releases and interesting wines – so here’s a rundown of what’s made it onto our shopping list.

La Motte Syrah pairs well with grilled meats and veggies, steaks or potjies of game or ostrich sauced with dried fruit and sweet spices, pepper-crusted beef fillet, sticky-sweet BBQ marinades. (SUPPLIED)

La Motte, that gloriously beautiful and refined Franschhoek estate where history and heritage come to life, has just released their 2022 Reserve Collection Syrah (±R210) and oh, does it ever live up to the promise in the press release.

The depth of colour, red so dark that it’s almost black, edged with inky violet, is the first hint of the depth of flavour and complexity to come.

The wine spent 15 months maturing in oak barrels, and then about another 15 maturing in bottle before release – making it perfectly drinkable now, but also showing promise for further ageing.

The result is fragrant, plush and luscious, mellow and velvety-smooth.

There’s a sense of generosity in deeply plummy fruit, ripe mulberries (typical of Franschhoek syrah, apparently) and cherries, a balance of juicy fresh fruit with the intensity of dried fruit, savoury touches of black olives, aniseed, whisps of spice, woven around soft florals.

It’s a wine that calls for indulging and enjoying with friends and rich, flavourful foods – grilled meats and veggies, steaks or potjies of game or ostrich sauced with dried fruit and sweet spices, pepper-crusted beef fillet, sticky-sweet BBQ marinades.

Leopard’s Leap Special Edition Pinotage 2023 is a classic SA wine to go with local-is-lekker foods like braai, oxtail or wors with chakalaka. (SUPPLIED)

Leopard’s Leap is known for easy-drinking, good value wines, but they take things up a notch with the recently released Special Edition Pinotage 2023 – one of the 20 finalists in the Absa Top 10 Pinotage awards in October, a Platter’s 4* rating, and priced at about R135, what’s not to love?

Interestingly, this is a wine that actually smells like grapes.

Never mind all the fancy descriptions, there’s a real sense here of the dust of the vineyards and the cellar smells of oak and fermenting fruit.

It’s a classic pinotage, deep and rich, with the sweetness and intensity of dark, ripe berries; undertones of leathery-salty savouriness; a tang of chalky tannins rounding it off and giving backbone to the soft juiciness.

A classic SA wine to go with local-is-lekker foods such as braai, oxtail or wors with chakalaka.

Bruce Jack Stream of Consciousness has savoury Rhone-style blends making it a regular on the shopping list. (SUPPLIED)

Bruce Jack Stream of Consciousness (±R150) catches the eye with a bold, contemporary dark gold-on-black label.

As a lover of words and music, the first thing that captivates me is the back-label description of the blend: “Cinsault, the weather-beaten Wild West gunslinger; Shiraz, the reggae bassline that transports you away; Grenache, that memory you hold onto of someone precious.”

As a lover of wine, and especially these savoury Rhone-style blends, the wine itself is captivating, the “stream of consciousness” title apt – a heady nose that weaves sweet fruit, milk chocolate and warm spices such as cinnamon, cloves and cumin; flavours an interplay of fruit sweetness and the savouriness of the spices and herbs.

The wine is soft, the tannins just a subtle presence for freshness and enough acidity to balance the ripe plummy berry fruits.

A bite of white pepper lingers on the finish, perking up the tongue for another contemplative sip; thinking of ancient bushvines, the bounty that arises from dryness, of Marley, Tosh, Dire Straits, and why wests always seem to be wild…

Firmly on the regular shopping list.

Steenberg's 2024 vintage of The Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc has a distinctive core of cold steely minerality; perhaps a more European or Old World style. (SUPPLIED)

Steenberg released the 2024 vintage of The Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc a few months ago, and it just encapsulates all that is good about sauvignon blanc from Constantia, a very specific cool climate on Table Mountain slopes, a story told in the minerals of the soil and the cooling, salty breezes from False Bay.

Quite unlike a lot of hot/tropical SA sauvignon blancs, this is all about clean fruit purity – apples, pears, limes; golden straw and leafy greenness in sugarsnap peas, nasturtium leaves, fresh asparagus; vibrant, tinglingly fresh, and a distinctive core of cold steely minerality; perhaps a more European or Old World style.

The wine has a fine balance of freshness, vibrance with body and weight. I can’t argue with the Platter’s (4.5*) description of “cool-climate benchmark…the essence of sauvignon”.

The finish is long-lingering, tangy and mineral, true Constantia.

Serve it cold, but not freezing ice cold, to get the most out of the flavours and complexity.

At about R300, it’s not a cheap date for a white wine, but the quality is outstanding and it’s a special treat for a wine lover.

For a more pocket-friendly taste of Steenberg, their classic range Sauvignon Blanc at about R160, and also sporting Platter’s 4.5*, is a win – showcasing similar qualities of florals and herbs, gooseberry and lemon zest, vibrant and lively, with that distinctive steely minerality running through.

Now, is there any reason not to try something new?