GARDEN ROUTE | Garden Route abuzz with excitement about a little steam train

FULL STEAM AHEAD: The old Outeniqua Choo Tjoe that used to steam its way across the Knysna estuary. (Rene De Jager)

People are crazy, nuts even, about a little train called the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe, which stopped running nearly two decades ago.

Now there’s great excitement because it’s coming back with much fanfare.

Those who have lived here long enough remember the whistle winding through the forests between George and Knysna.

I’ve met older Knysna folk who remember the joy of travelling the scenic Garden Route by train.

If you’ve lived in the area, you’ll have heard people talk about it, but the closest we have come to it is as hikers.

On various walks we see sections of the old track and we walk over the bridge across the Knysna estuary and imagine a train running over it instead of 10,000 ants if you so much as stop walking for a minute.

The return of the Choo Tjoe is more than a tourist drawcard; it’s an emotional reconnection for locals who grew up waving at passengers from the Wilderness bridge or hearing that familiar whistle echo across the Knysna lagoon.

The Choo Tjoe was never just a train, it was part of the region’s heartbeat that linked town to town long before the N2 took over.

In October, a 25-year agreement was signed between Transnet and the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Company (OCTC) to restore, manage and operate the heritage line; a partnership that promises to revive not only a nostalgic Garden Route icon but also the small economy built around it.

Alan McVitty, chief executive of Classic Rail and the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe, confirmed that the company had secured the necessary contracts and funding partners to rebuild the line between George and Knysna and relaunch the train as a tourist attraction.

“This is a huge relief and a years-long dream come true,” McVitty said.

“After nearly 20 years of negotiations and disappointments, we finally have all the contracts and funding partners in place to rebuild the line between George and Knysna, and relaunch the Choo Tjoe as a world-class tourist attraction.”

Transnet granted Classic Rail access to the line in early October, a move McVitty describes as “the true beginning of the journey back to steam”.

The project will open in two phases: Knysna to Sedgefield first, followed by Sedgefield through Wilderness to George.

McVitty estimates it will take about 12 months to complete the first section.

Vegetation will be cleared, the line will be assessed to see which sections need repair, and bridges along the route will be surveyed and checked for safety.

The locomotives will be repaired in Gauteng, while carriages will be refurbished in George.

The relaunch isn’t just about nostalgia. Operators have committed to modernising the service with upgraded coaches, improved safety systems and sustainability measures.

Biofuels and cleaner-energy technologies are being explored to reduce the environmental footprint so the Choo Tjoe can honour its heritage while embracing a greener future.

BYGONE ERA: Though no official reopening date has been set, officials estimate the full restoration could take about two to two-and-a-half years (Hein Heunis )

Special themed journeys are also planned, from wine-and-food experiences featuring local producers to cultural excursions that highlight the stories of communities along the line.

In this way, the train becomes not only a mode of transport but a moving showcase of the Western Cape’s people, culture and landscapes.

“Step by step we will fix it, and we’ll keep chipping away,” McVitty said.

“My eyes are wide open, as a civil engineer, to the challenges that face us.”

To McVitty, the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is far more than a business venture.

“The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is more than just a railway, it’s a national treasure,” he said.

“We’re very aware that everyone wants to get the Choo Tjoe steaming again as soon as possible, especially since it’ll have a real and positive influence on the local tourism economy.”

According to McVitty, this little train once ranked among SA’s top 10 tourist attractions — alongside Table Mountain and the Kruger Park — and among the top 10 most popular steam trains in the world.

First launched in 1928, the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe quickly became one of the world’s most scenic train journeys.

Running between George and Knysna, the line hugged rugged coastline, crossed dramatic bridges and offered sweeping views of forest, lagoon and sea.

For decades it was as much a part of the Garden Route as the beaches and mountains, carrying thousands of passengers each year and earning a reputation as one of SA’s great rail experiences.

The service came to a halt in 2009 after storm damage from the 2006 and 2007 floods and escalating maintenance costs.

Public affection never faded and calls for its revival never stopped.

Though no official reopening date has been set, officials estimate the full restoration could take about two to 2½ years.

It might sound like a long time, but, as McVitty points out; “This sort of project can’t be rushed especially when you’re bringing back a line that hugs cliffs, crosses estuaries and winds through dense forest.”

EPIC JOURNEY: First launched in 1928, the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe quickly became one of the world’s most scenic train journeys (Jimmy Haupt)

“It’s too early to start taking bookings,” McVitty said.

“But we’ll keep everyone updated through our social platforms and project bulletins. Transparency and community involvement are part of the fun this time around.”

The full project cost is not yet known, but McVitty told a radio station that R75m in capital expenditure could be recouped in just eight years.

International travellers who already flock to the Cape for wine, wildlife and coastline — and then drift along to the Garden Route — now have another reason to extend their stay. The Choo Tjoe is that popular.

For years there was only talk of resurrection. Now that it is truly happening, the response has been overwhelming.

Newspapers, television and radio have carried the story, and on social media there have been thousands of comments and shares. Local businesses along the route are over the moon.