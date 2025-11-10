Watch | DJ Zinhle’s husband Mörda responds to cheating allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana has responded to allegations of infidelity.

Social media blogger Musa Khawula alleged the DJ and producer, who is married to DJ Zinhle, was cheating on his wife with a lady identified as 22-year-old Kimberly, also known as Kayling, from Chloorkop.

Responding to the allegations, Mörda and Zinhle shared an AI-created video of Musa singing along to Zinhle’s song titled Sorry.

“Apology accepted,” read the caption.

Another recent video of the Horns in the Sun hitmaker shows him saying, “word of the day, f**k Musa Khawula”.

In another post, DJ Zinhle spoke about not wanting to address everything about oneself on social media.

“It is super hard to humble yourself and say, ‘I’m just going to let this thing go. I’m not going to respond to this. I’m just going to let it go.’ Letting it go is so hard because it’s so easy to get angry and want to react, but most times for me I would love to let things go,” she said.

“I don’t want to fight, I don’t want to have conflict, I don’t want to respond to anyone online, and I don’t want to explain myself. I just want an easy life. But sometimes it’s so hard to let it go because people would just question things for the sake of questioning them and cause chaos where there’s no need for chaos.”

In August 2022, Zinhle and Mörda announced they tied the knot on BET’s reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

They have started a family, raising their first child, Asante, as well as DJ Zinhle’s first child, Kairo, from her relationship with the late rapper AKA.