John Kani ignites a new era for South African storytelling

South African theatre legend John Kani is ushering in a new chapter for the country’s creative arts with the launch of the John Kani Performing Arts Academy, a groundbreaking institution dedicated to nurturing the next generation of storytellers, actors, directors and screenwriters.

The academy, set to open its doors at 44 Main in Johannesburg, will be led by three of South Africa’s most celebrated creative figures: John Kani, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha and Zakes Mda. The building, once the headquarters of Anglo American, is being reimagined into a vibrant cultural and technological hub under the stewardship of the Anglo American Foundation. What was once a symbol of mining and industry will now become a place where creativity meets code and where young people are empowered to reimagine what is possible.

Reflecting on the significance of this milestone, John said the academy represents more than just a learning space; it is the realisation of a lifelong dream. “I was born at a time when the idea of freedom didn’t just feel like a distant dream but a dangerous one,” he said. “At that time, if you told your parents you were going to become an actor, they believed you would starve or not amount to anything. So, to be able to open this academy, where we can share our knowledge with young people, is a phenomenal feeling.”

The academy will welcome aspiring artists and theatre practitioners who already have some experience in the field, offering them world-class mentorship and practical training. Under the guidance of seasoned professionals, participants will gain exposure to a wide range of disciplines, including acting for stage, film and TV, directing, choreography, creative writing, voice and movement coaching, improvisation and text interpretation.

For John, the project is personal. “Support structures such as 44 Main matter for South Africa’s creative future,” he said. “We must bridge the gap between raw talent and opportunity, giving young artists the space to hone their craft and share their stories and their truths with the world.”

Shingi Bimha, head of partnerships and programmes for Southern Africa at the Anglo American Foundation, highlighted the broader importance of the initiative. “Storytelling is Africa’s oldest currency. It connects us, defines us and drives us forward. By investing in creative spaces such as this, we are proving that art is not a luxury; it is an economic and social catalyst.”

The foundation, with the John Kani Performing Arts Academy, is igniting a new era of creativity, one where storytelling becomes a powerful force for opportunity, connection and transformation.