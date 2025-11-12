Slikour offers new model for creative collaboration with Summer of Visuals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOL Distro has announced a new initiative, Summer of Visuals.

Following the success of SOL Distro, SlikourOnLife’s artist empowerment platform, founder Siya “Slikour” Metane has announced a new initiative, Summer of Visuals.

The pilot project gives artists funding to create visual content while keeping 100% ownership of their work with no repayment required. It’s a first for the African music industry, empowering artists to tell their stories freely while reshaping how music and visuals are supported.

“Our goal is to change the music business with everything we’ve learnt outside it and everything we need to unlearn inside it,” said Slikour.

Summer of Visuals brings together music, media and technology to test a new model for creative collaboration that builds culture while ensuring artists remain in control of their art and earnings.

Artists featured in the campaign include Blaklez, Jay Jody, Dusse Wavy, Roii, Touchline, Given Kanu and DJ Stresser.

SOL Distro helps African artists grow independently through access to funding, creative tools and professional resources while retaining 100% royalties and rights.