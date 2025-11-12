‘This South African air is suffocating’: AKA’s mother wants justice for her son

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the festive season approaches, Lynn Forbes, the mother of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has taken to social media to share a heartfelt and deeply personal reflection on grief and the importance of self-grace.

AKA was shot dead on February 10 2023 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. His murder is still under investigation.

In a poignant post, Lynn remembered her son.

“If you were the one coming home today … that would be justice for me. Everything else is just process. This South African air is suffocating today … I cannot breathe.”