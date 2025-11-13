Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Taste of De Grendel at The Tank Room

This weekend, we raise our glasses to the elegance of De Grendel Wine Estate, a Cape Town icon perched on the slopes of Tygerberg Hill.

With sweeping views and a legacy of quality winemaking, De Grendel is celebrated for crafting wines that capture both the beauty of the Cape

and the precision of generations of expertise. From refined bubbles to full-bodied reds, this line-up promises pure sophistication in every pour.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Prestons Liquor Stores (Ray Snyman)

Featured wines:

• De Grendel Proposal Hill Brut Rosé 2022

• De Grendel Koetshuis Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• De Grendel Op Die Berg Chardonnay 2024

• De Grendel Rosé 2025

• De Grendel Merlot 2022

• De Grendel Rubaiyat 2019

Win with De Grendel!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of De Grendel Rosé and a bottle of De Grendel Rubaiyat.

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

From the mountain slopes to your glass, discover the artistry and refinement that define De Grendel.

Raising a Glass with Diemersdal Wines at The Tank Room

7 – 8 November 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Diemersdal Wine Estate at The Tank Room for a tasting that celebrated true Durbanville craftsmanship.

Guests enjoyed a thoughtfully curated selection of Diemersdal’s acclaimed wines, each one a reflection of generations of winemaking expertise and the cool-climate character that defines the Durbanville Valley.

From crisp, vibrant Sauvignon Blancs to richly layered reds, every glass told the story of a family estate devoted to quality, heritage, and authenticity.

Fourteen wine lovers gathered to savour six distinctive wines, each capturing Diemersdal’s signature balance of elegance and intensity.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Four wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:

• Diemersdal Private Collection

• Diemersdal Cabernet Sauvignon

• Diemersdal Winter Ferment Sauvignon Blanc

• Diemersdal Pinotage Reserve

The verdict? Diemersdal didn’t just impress, it reminded us why this estate remains one of the Cape’s finest. What began as a tasting became a celebration of legacy, craftsmanship, and the enduring joy of sharing great wine together.

Here’s to more moments like these, rooted in tradition, and enjoyed one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid from 12 November to 16 November 2025 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.

Preston’s Liquor Stores trading hours:

Monday -Thursday 9am – 6:30pm,

Friday 9am – 7pm, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 9am -1pm