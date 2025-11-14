GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAROLS AND CHEER

Walmer Park Shopping Centre will host the Junior Children’s Choir’s annual Carols and Cheer performance on Tuesday November 18, from 4-5pm.

Bring the family, soak up the joy, and let the beautiful voices of the young choir set the tone for a magical festive season.

THRIFT GQ MARKETS

Thrift GQ preloved clothing shopper’s paradise markets will be held at Fountains Mall Die Werf, Jeffreys Bay, on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

This will again take place at Victoria Park High School’s Thorp Hall on Saturday November 29, from 9am to 2pm.

Inquiries: 082-857-7563

BATTISS ART FESTIVAL

Get your colour and creativity on for the Battiss Art Festival to be held in KwaNojoli (Somerset East) from Friday to Sunday.

This is an arty, fun-filled weekend for the whole family, celebrating the bold, playful art of legendary SA artist Walter Battiss.

The line-up includes a Unicorn & Bicycle street parade, a unique nightlife Neon Safari jol on the Fook Ferries, live music with Magé & Friends under the Karoo stars, guided tours of the Battiss collection, a craft market, creative workshops, children’s art activities, an exhibition by guest artist Tony Pietersen, and more.

Inquiries and booking link: https://www.walterbattissart.co.za/festival-2025

PRIDE PARADE

Nelson Mandela Bay Pride Parade and celebrations will be held at the Fairview Sports Centre on Saturday from noon.

The schedule includes:

Noon: Gather at Fig Tree Centre parking lot.

1pm: The Pride Parade will proceed to the Fairview sports grounds (free entry).

2pm: Arrive at Fairview Sports Centre for formalities, entertainment and festivities.

All ages welcome. This is a family-friendly celebration.

Food trucks will be serving delicious bites to eat.

Tickets are available from Quicket and include festival entry and the afterparty at Fairview. Tickets are R300 for VIP (pre-sale only), R80 for regular tickets, or R100 at the door.

BONSAI SHOW

The Eastern Province Bonsai Society will host its annual show at the Fairview Sports Centre on Saturday November 22 from 9am to 5pm, and the next day from 9am to 3pm.

Entry costs R30 for adults and R10 for scholars.

Inquiries: Leon Hugo, 082-674-8650

BACH, BEETHOVEN AND BOOGIE

The Charl du Plessis Trio, joined by well-known Gqeberha-born conductor Richard Cock, along with members of the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, will present a fun, end-of-the-year concert, Bach, Beethoven and Boogie, at the Feather Market Centre on Sunday November 23 at 3pm.

This concert comprises unique and jazzy arrangements of popular classical works by Bach, Vivaldi, Beethoven and Mozart, as well as Oscar Peterson, Duke Ellington and Astor Piazolla.

Tickets are available via Quicket at R200 per person.

Security will be arranged in the area around the venue.

WINE FESTIVAL

The Running Waters Wine Festival, sponsored by Pick n Pay, will be held at their premises at Plot 6, Kragga Kamma Road (The Garden Lovers Centre), on Saturday November 22 from noon.

Enjoy a day of fine wines, good company and great entertainment.

Food trucks will be on hand to serve the hungry, while you unwind in the beer garden.

The Springboks vs Ireland rugby match will be screened live on their big screen.

Tickets are available from Quicket at R150 per person, which includes wine coupons, or R300 per person for VIPs, which includes exclusive tastings.

Inquiries: 041-811 6436

NMU ART EXHIBITION

Nelson Mandela University’s department of visual arts’ opening of the exhibition Gradex Honours 2025 will be held at the Bird Street Gallery on Friday at 5.30 for 6pm.

This exhibition of creative works by honours students includes fine arts, photography and fashion and textiles.

The exhibition will run from November 17-27, from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Inquiries: 041-504 3293