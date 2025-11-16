A VINE TIME | Vergenoegd Löw — a wine traveller’s bucket list must

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HERITAGE: The restored 18th century complex of classical Cape Dutch buildings on Vergenoegd Löw are collectively designated a national monument

Stellenbosch-by-the-Sea? No, it’s not some exclusive seaside enclave where the winelands elite have their “holiday shacks”, but rather the informal name given to Vergenoegd Löw — a wine estate very much part of Stellenbosch but with a distinctly maritime influence that sets it apart from the more familiar mountain slopes of the area.

The historic estate, with winemaking roots dating back to 1696, is tucked away just off the N2, close to the entrance to Stellenbosch, but just 3km as the crow flies from the winds and ocean spray of False Bay.

Unlike other Stellenbosch vineyards sited on mountain slopes from 100m to more than 500m above sea level, Vergenoegd Löw is flat terrain, basically at sea level.

It is the only site in Stellenbosch with chalky limestone soils, formed from ancient alluvial deposits, rich in marine fossils, and these soils give the wines distinctive flavours and body.

The grapes also benefit from one of the coolest microclimates in the area, with the ocean breezes cooling the early summer temperatures when the grapes are ripening by as much as 3°C lower than the rest of Stellenbosch.

The effect is slower ripening that enhances depth and concentration of flavour, vibrant acidity and longevity.

Vergenoegd Löw MD Corius Visser said: “We’ve started talking about our ‘merroir’ rather than terroir as it underscores the sea’s influence.

“We see our location as lending freshness, restraint and even salinity to our wines.”

He has led the farm’s conversion to regenerative farming, introducing natural pest and weed control, cattle, sheep, chickens and geese, alongside the iconic flocks of Indian Runner ducks that have been dealing with vineyard pests since 1984.

SUSTAINABIALITY CHAMPIONS: The famed Indian runner ducks of Vergenoegd Löw are the natural vineyard pest controllers leading the estate’s regenerative farming practices ( Sean Gibson )

The estate’s large herd of Dexter cattle are “eco-grazers” that fertilise and aerate the soils.

Visser says mixed farming promotes soil and vine health, boosts biodiversity and builds climate change resilience, with a clear impact on the quality of the grapes.

“Since around 2022, there has been a discernible year-on-year increase in energy, vitality and complexity in Vergenoegd Löw’s wines, irrespective of vintage conditions.”

Winemaking is headed by Vusi Dalicuba, mentored by Abrie Beeslaar, the three-time International Winemaker of the Year award.

Dalicuba was recently named by the international Decanter magazine as one of six young South African winemakers to watch, and his impact in the cellar is borne out by a string of recent, leading awards for the wines.

The estate focuses on Bordeaux reds — Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, while the white focus is Chardonnay, benefiting from the distinctive limestone soils.

Vergenoegd Löw Sauvignon Blanc 2025 (Platter’s 4*) is fine and elegant, green notes of nettles and limes, balancing fresh acidity with slight creaminess.

A “statement wine”, the Vergenoegd Löw Chardonnay, also 4*, with six months of wood maturation, is creamy and toasty, rich with soft, ripe fruit and warm spices (think apple pie), lifted by a flash of lime zest.

BETTER AND BETTER: Vergenoegd Löw Amalie Merlot 2021 — merlot as it should be (SUPPLIED)

Vergenoegd Löw Amalie Merlot 2023 (2022 has Platter’s 4.5*) is merlot as it should be.

Easily drinkable now, with characteristic merlot velvety voluptuousness that also comes with a firm tannin backbone for ageability.

Deep and dark colour, vibrant on the palate with loads of mulberries and blueberries, woven through with fynbos and a dusting of cocoa, fine powdery tannins, rich and full.

The Vergenoegd Löw Lara Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 has a beautifully light touch — not a blockbusting Cab, but rather characterised by delicacy, complexity and depth.

Classic pencil shavings, mint, cigar box, blackberries all there, in graceful, elegant harmony.

Fresh chalky tannins linger mouthwateringly. Red and black fruit is fresh, juicy, with a tang of salty undertone. Wood is a strong but subtle supporting act.

The estate is also one of the oldest and most intact of the early Cape wine farms, dating back to the 17th century, a living, evolving national monument, and fascinating destination for anyone interested in agriculture, architecture, sustainability, heritage and conservation, as well as wine and great food.

With luxury accommodation, spa, an art walk, two restaurants and wine tasting in the original manor house, it’s a wine traveller’s bucket list must.

The wines aren’t widely available locally but can be ordered online at https://www.vergenoegd.co.za/collection/all/

Preston’s Main Road Walmer stocks the chardonnay, merlot and shiraz (R244.90) and the sauvignon blanc (R159.90).

The Herald