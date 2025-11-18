FIRST DRIVE | Refreshed Renault Kiger impresses on style but not performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Renault Kiger's highlight changes begin with a revised snout.

Three models of the facelifted Renault Kiger have gone on sale in South Africa. It’s an aesthetically heavy revision compared to the original Kiger launched in SA in 2021 to replace the aged Sandero, and winning customers as 700 units were sold on average per month.

It looks better, with the recipe of a compact, functional and affordable crossover with a coupe-esque silhouette prevailing.

The new model’s façade is made bolder and squarer by a black grille, grey skid plate and a stack of tri-octa LED headlights. The new look has close proximity to other modern Renault products, especially the new Triber, and debuts a new and global trim naming convention, Evolution and Techno replacing Zen, Life and Intens.

The MY26 Renault Kiger gets an infotainment system upgrade and two-tone dashboard and upholstery. (RENAULT SA)

The entry-level Evolution boasts a two-tone dashboard and light leatherette seat upholstery, front and rear AC vents, a multi-view HD camera system, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Music and hands-free voice calls stream through a six-speaker Arkamys sound system and devices are charged through many USB charging ports. The glove box is cooled, while a digital speedo replaces the analogue dials. The doors unlock automatically on approach if the smart key is nearby and a start button fires up the engine.

The new Kiger range launches with a naturally aspirated 1.0l three-cylinder engine with 52kW and 96Nm outputs, and a choice between five-speed manual or the Easy-R automated manual transmission (AMT). We drove the former model exclusively at the launch.

You sit low enough, but you notice that you’re perched a bit higher than usual. The clutch operation is light and easy and the gear lever clicks into gears with good precision. However, the motor being managed is a different kettle of fish.

It is underpowered and gets low marks for wheezy and noisy delivery of the goods that requires higher revs piled on to get the car moving at a comfortable pace. Perhaps fuel parsimony is the main objective but the drive on mostly urban roads returned 7l/100km.

The road-holding is also a fair and redeeming facet by niche standards. The Kiger is securely poised when you post it through twisty bends at pace. Integrated safety systems include an electronic stability programme, traction control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

New design alloy wheels add a stylish touch to the French crossover. (PHUTI MPYANE)

Initial impressions report an attractive compact crossover with enough trending features at an approachable price point. It remains a compelling upgrade purchase from the Renault Kwid Climber cousin for those on a budget, with 405l of usable boot space accessed via a manual tailgate.

Colour options include a new grey alongside blue, white and silver. The Kiger is sold as standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan.

Prices

Renault Kiger Evolution M/T - R219,999

Renault Kiger Techno M/T - R244,999

Renault Kiger Techno AMT - R254,999