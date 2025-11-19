Noxolo Grootboom finds new voice in new ad, speaks about preaching after retirement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Veteran news presenter Noxolo Grootboom during the launch of the new Nando's advert.

After 37 years of being a news anchor on SABC1, Noxolo Grootboom has made a small-screen comeback as the narrator on Nando’s’ latest advertisement.

“[I am] back on the screens in a different way. I feel good, like a child. I came out to play with the young ones. It felt good to again work alongside young people in a different way,” Noxolo told TshisaLIVE.

“Nando’s took me out of my comfort zone and introduced me to another way of looking at myself, to laugh at myself and to take it easy on myself.”

Since her retirement, Noxolo helped launch the next generation of Nguni news on channel 405 in 2023 and has been doing motivational speeches at university institutions.

With her Sundays more flexible, she’s also been able to go back to preaching at a Methodist church in Boksburg.

“Life has been busy from the day I said Ndinithanda nonk’ emakhaya for the last time. I haven’t had rest since, I haven’t felt retired. Not that I’m complaining. I’ve been kept busy by South Africa, so life has been good.

“I felt rejuvenated by all the stuff I’ve been doing since I retired, and I’m happy. I’m closing off the year with a bang. It’s been busy.”