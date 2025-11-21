Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Afternoon of Lanzerac at The Tank Room

This weekend, we welcome the timeless charm of Lanzerac Wine Estate, one of Stellenbosch’s most historic and celebrated properties.

With a legacy stretching back to 1692, Lanzerac is renowned for its elegant, expressive wines; from crisp whites and vibrant rosés to the iconic reds that have shaped its reputation.

Each sip reflects centuries of heritage, craftsmanship, and Cape winemaking tradition.

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

• Lanzerac Pinotage Rose 2024

• Lanzerac Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Lanzerac Chardonnay 2023

• Lanzerac Merlot 2023

• Lanzerac Pinotage 2022

• Lanzerac Reserve Red Blend 2021

Win with Lanzerac!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Lanzerac Pinotage.

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Sip the legacy of Lanzerac, where every glass celebrates history, elegance, and exceptional taste.

Raising a Glass with De Grendel Wine Estate at The Tank Room

14 - 15 November 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the honour of hosting De Grendel Wine Estate at The Tank Room for a tasting that showcased the very best of Cape Town winemaking.

Guests were invited to explore a curated line-up of De Grendel’s renowned wines, each one shaped by the estate’s cool-climate conditions, precision winemaking, and the Graaff family’s unwavering pursuit of excellence.

From crisp, expressive whites to refined, beautifully structured reds, every glass offered a glimpse into the elegance and integrity that define De Grendel.

Twenty-five wine lovers gathered to enjoy six exceptional wines, each capturing the estate’s signature style: purity of fruit, refined balance, and a true sense of place on the slopes of Tygerberg Hill.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Two wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:

• Rubaiyat 2019

• Porposal Hill Brut Rosé 2022

The verdict? De Grendel didn’t just leave an impression, it delivered a masterclass in sophistication and craftsmanship. What started as a tasting became a celebration of heritage, quality, and the remarkable wines that continue to set De Grendel apart.

Here’s to more unforgettable moments like these, shared in good company, one glass at a time.

