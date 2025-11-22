CITY SLUKKER | Reflecting on his Natal roots, Slukker finds satisfaction at Banana Beach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City Slukker was, in his youthful days, just a half-pint who would surreptitiously sneak a mini-sluk from his dad’s ice-cold Castle on a warm evening when his toppie was fetching a top-up — what you would call a “banana boy”.

In other words, he hailed from Durbs — although if you were close to the beach anywhere in KwaZulu-Natal, you qualified for this prestigious (or so he thought) title.

He didn’t surf per se, but was more of a boogie board boy. Until, of course, he graduated to full pint status — and became a “beertjie bar” boy. More or less the same thing — just the froth was a bit different. And tastier.

So naturally, when the Slukker noticed a sluk-den named Banana Beach flourishing in Humewood in recent months, he kept his eyes peeled. As any self-respecting slukker is obliged to do.

The bar and kitchen outfit at the Dolphin’s Leap complex is actually the perfect summer pozzie to chill, with its elevated and terrific views of Kings Beach and its tropical ambience and decor of zany artwork and festive lighting, as well as inside and outdoor seating.

And naturally, an extensive menu of summery cocktails with the “Call Me An Uber” (R80) standing out for imparting both a refreshing and thirst-quenching sluk as well as sound advice.

With vodka, rum, Southern Comfort, banana liqueur, cranberry and pineapple juice, an Uber is indeed an essential accompaniment.

The City Slukker and his assistant, the Slukkertary-General, being beer men, opted for the 500ml Car Park John (R45) on tap, which has earned a well-earned (and well-urned) reputation as one of PE/GQ’s finest craft beers, especially for those who like a more fully-flavoured brewski.

While the variety of bar offerings and cocktails is impressive to say the least, the Slukker did, however, feel more options of draught on tap would be a welcome addition, especially for those who enjoy an ice-cold beer after a day on the beach and would appreciate a little more of an extensive “on tap” range.

From the outset, the two-man Sluk team were treated like royalty by staff member Tsepi, who was immediately all smiles, offering charming, fast and efficient service.

This jewel of Banana Beach single-handedly earned the spot full marks on the Buzz Barometer.

The Car Park Johns didn’t have to park long — they went down a treat as beers tend to do when they are at the mercy of parched throats.

The kitchen menu is certainly a good fit for this kind of establishment.

There’s a long list of breakfast and brunch options, as well as all sorts of burgers to choose from, with the Bacon & Whisky Jam Burger (R135) catching the attention with its house-made bacon whisky jam.

For the Slukker’s part, the Banana Beach Burger (R99) was a generous affair indeed, served with cheddar, caramelised onions and a good portion of thick-cut, crispy fries. The 240g burger patty is 100% pure beef and more than enough for a healthy appetite.

There are also boards of a selection of all sorts of mini-burgers and finger foods for a large party, as well as pasta dishes, salads, wraps and standards like T-bone steak, lamb chops, pork ribs, chicken strips and sticky wings.

The only quibble here is some prices being rather weighty and perhaps just a few more “banana beach” signature dishes would be a bonus to add some exclusivity.

On the flip side though, there are always plenty of specials — both food and drink — being offered, so check out their Facebook page for the latest deals.

Two pool tables are unobtrusively placed in a far corner, there’s massive big screen TV sports action, and no shortage of good vibes to complete the sound and party picture, especially after the sun goes down when the dancing begins.

It’s also family friendly — and the Slukker was even being tempted by the Disneyland-looking milkshakes. That doesn’t happen often.

Ablutions also get a top rating. During the Slukker’s visit, it was really busy, but the toilets were spotless nevertheless.

So the City Slukker — aka banana boy — reckons that if you want a whole bunch of fun, there’s a whole loaf of it here.

BITE BAROMETER (4 out of 5)

🥘🥘🥘🥘

Tasty, well-presented dishes — just a little on the pricey side in some cases.

BEER BAROMETER (4 out of 5)

🍺🍺🍺🍺

Great Car Park John on tap and super inviting cocktails. Just a few more draught on tap options would be welcome.

BUZZ BAROMETER (5 out of 5)

😎😎😎😎😎

Outstanding service and a real party ambience. Our server Tsepi epitomised all the qualities of a great crew.

BOG BAROMETER

🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻

Spick and span ablutions were most impressive, especially on a very busy day.

Venue: Banana Beach, Dolphin’s Leap Centre, 1 Marine Drive, Humewood.

Contact: 082 829 1435

All venue visits are unannounced and food and drink bills are paid for in full. Prices are accurate at time of publication.

The Herald