Lifestyle

IN PICS | Jazz icon Gregory Porter takes the stage at Teatro at Montecasino

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Jazz icon Gregory Porter on stage at Teatro Montecasino during his five-day tour to South Africa. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Jazz icon Gregory Porter performed at the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg during his five-day tour to South Africa and Sunday Times photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture the feels.

Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)
21 November 2025. Jazz Icon Gregory Porter takes the stage at Teatro Montecasino during his five-day tour in South Africa. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)
Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)
Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)
Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)
Jazz Icon Gregory Porter takes the stage at Teatro Montecasino during his five-day tour in South Africa. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

IN PICS | Jazz icon Gregory Porter takes the stage at Teatro at Montecasino

2

WEATHER GURU | Dam level alarm bells, bad winter and summer rainfall forecast a worry

3

Springbok coach Erasmus looks to exorcise Irish stadium blues

4

SPOTLIGHT | Chaos and revenge run colder than snow in ‘Sisu’ sequel

5

GBV crisis takes centre stage as Ramaphosa closes B20 summit