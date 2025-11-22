IN PICS | Jazz icon Gregory Porter takes the stage at Teatro at Montecasino

Jazz icon Gregory Porter performed at the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg during his five-day tour to South Africa and Sunday Times photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture the feels. Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi) 21 November 2025. Jazz Icon Gregory Porter takes the stage at Teatro Montecasino during his five-day tour in South Africa. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi) Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi) Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi) Jazz Icon Gregory Porter, live at Teatro Montecasino. The 3 City Love is King national tour kicked off in Cape Town, followed by a one-day concert in Durban, ending with 3 concert dates in Johannesburg, Montecasino. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi) Jazz Icon Gregory Porter takes the stage at Teatro Montecasino during his five-day tour in South Africa. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)
