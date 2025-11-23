A VINE TIME | 46th Platter’s brimming with more than 8,000 SA wines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Platter's 2026 Top Performing Winery of the Year Award went to Diemersdal Estate. Receiving the award are, from left, sixth generation winemaker Thys Louw, his father Tienie Louw, Juandre Bruwer and Platter's editor Philip van Zyl

The stars are out and the colour has been unveiled — the annual release of the Platter’s SA Wine Guide is awaited by wine producers and consumers to see which wines have scored the coveted 5*, and there’s also some hype around the cover colour of the next edition, to add to the rainbow on a wine lovers’ bookshelf.

All was revealed earlier this week with the launch of the 2026 edition of the Platter’s by Diners Club South African Wine Guide — the cover a vibrant burnt-orange called “Table Bay Sunset”, and 316 five-star ratings awarded among the more than 8,000 locally-produced wines assessed by the guide.

It’s remarkable, the 46th edition of a little local wine guide started in 1980 by wine-loving journalists John and Erica Platter, who were famously told by the printer at the outset that the book was “boring” and a “waste of your money” to print — 1.5 million copies later tells a different story.

I’m sure I am not alone among wine lovers in tracing my journey by how many of the colourful editions of Platter’s I own, marvelling at how the guide’s girth has expanded over the years, reflecting the growth of the local wine industry.

There is of course now an online version, much less comprehensive than the book, where one can look up reviews and ratings of a wine through vintages dating back to 2008, which is really useful.

But if you really want to see assessments of the trajectory of a wine, then those old print editions are gold — no wonder the requests on online forums for editions of the 1980s to complete a collection.

The guide also assesses other locally-made grape-derived drinks such as brandies, port- and sherry-style, and “husk spirits” like grappa, but the bulk of the reviews and ratings are focused on wines.

The Platter’s method of tasting (sighted, knowing the producer/label and price) has its detractors, citing lack of objectivity versus the independence of tasting a wine completely blind.

There are arguments for and against in both directions — the Platter’s argument for sighted tastings is that their tasters are qualified enough not to be swayed by a winery’s reputation.

There are producers who don’t submit wines to Platter’s for review, for various reasons, but on the whole this is the most comprehensive overview of the SA wine industry, regions, maps, industry stats, profiles of wineries with details of their production volumes and amenities for visitors, and the all-important wine descriptions and ratings by a panel of 15 leading local wine experts.

The star ratings, on a scale of 0 - 5 (“Somewhat less than ordinary” to “Superlative. A South African classic”) give a good indicator to help find the right wine for any occasion, while the good-value indicators highlight those bottlings which are especially budget friendly across all quality levels.

The vibrant orange 2026 Platter’s 2026 SA Wine Guide (SUPPLIED)

While 316 wines and brandies earned the coveted five-star rating in the latest guide, also noteworthy are 430 Highly Recommended offerings which narrowly missed five stars, “but are nonetheless extremely fine and collectable in their own right”.

There are just over 130 red and white “Buy Now, Drink Later” wines showing particular potential for cellaring; 168 Hidden Gems, which tasters feel are particularly worthy of note, being interesting, attractive, unique or representative of an important trend; and the 115 Superquaffers, wines that are exceptionally drinkable and well-priced.

Winners of the top accolades were Diemersdal from Durbanville, receiving the Winery of the Year award, having achieved the most 5* ratings in the guide, with six in 2025.

The Editor’s Award Winery of the Year award recognises a wine-growing individual or team who, based on performance in the current edition as well as track record, are ambassadors par excellence for SA wine.

In 2025, the award went to Alheit Vineyards, which has shown consistently stellar form since its debut in the 2012 edition.

The Newcomer Winery of the Year is awarded to a producer who debuted in Platter’s in 2025 and achieved the highest scores.

The Saldanha Wine & Spirit Co took the award, with two five-star wines — an impressive debut.

As Platter’s editor Philip van Zyl, who echoed the new cover in bright orange garb for the launch event, puts it: “We’d like to encourage you to taste, buy and responsibly enjoy South African wine, and if we can help you choose a bottle to get excited about, invest in, show off with, cook up a storm over, or just enjoy for its own sake, we’d consider it job done."

A great gift for the wine lover in your life, the 2026 Platter’s hardcover will be available in bookstores from early December 2026, at a recommended retail price of R429.

