Gail Mabalane hailed as an industry trailblazer with editor’s industry icon win

Celebrated actress and South African screen favourite Gail Mabalane continues her winning streak, this time being named the Editor’s Industry Icon at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2025.

The award, one of the ceremony’s most coveted honours, recognises Gail’s remarkable contribution to the entertainment landscape, her consistency in delivering powerful performances, and her role in shaping the narrative of contemporary African storytelling.

Gail, who is set to lead SABC2’s highly anticipated new telenovela Pimville, has long been regarded as one of the industry’s most versatile and compelling talents. From her memorable early roles to her more recent acclaimed performances, she has built a reputation for portraying characters with emotional depth, striking authenticity and unmistakable presence.

Her latest project, Pimville, is already generating significant buzz ahead of its premiere, with Gail in the starring role of Pheelo, a woman defined by resilience, layered vulnerability and unwavering strength. Industry insiders are predicting her performance will be one of the most talked-about highlights of 2025.

The Glamour recognition arrives at a pivotal moment, signalling a new era for both the award-winning actress and the upcoming series.

Speaking to the significance of the accolade, Gail shared her gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead.

“Being named the Editor’s Industry Icon is deeply humbling. Storytelling has always been more than a career for me it is a calling. To be recognised in this way, especially as we prepare to launch Pimville, feels like divine alignment. I am honoured, grateful and inspired to keep telling stories that reflect who we are, who we’ve been and who we can become.”