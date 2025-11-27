Prestons Liquor Stores Black Friday Specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Black Friday just got even bigger at Prestons Liquor Stores!

Enjoy massive deals on selected in-store items across Prestons branches in #NelsonMandelaBay (Gqeberha / Kariega / Despatch), #PortAlfred in the #EasternCape, and #George in the #WesternCape.

Valid 26 – 30 November 2025

Online deliveries available exclusively in Nelson Mandela Bay (Gqeberha / Kariega / Despatch).

Selected products also available at our George and Port Alfred branches.