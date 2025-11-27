Prestons Liquor Stores specials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Afternoon of Ghost Corner at The Tank Room

This weekend, we welcome Ghost Corner Wines, Inspired by shipwrecked shores and salt-laced winds, these wines tell a story of origin, obsession, and extraordinary terroir.

Crafted by David Nieuwoudt, Ghost Corner Wines are shaped by the wild Elim coast and defined by purity, tension, and elegance.

Prestons Liquor Stores (supplied)

Friday: Closed due to Black Friday

Saturday: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

• Ghost Corner Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Ghost Corner Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Ghost Corner Semillon 2023

• Ghost Corner Bowline 2024

• Ghost Corner Pinot Noir 2024

• Ghost Corner Syrah 2022

Win with Ghost Corner!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Ghost Corner Sauvignon Blanc and Syrah.

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Sip the Ghost Corner Wines, where every glass celebrates history, elegance, and exceptional taste.

Prestons Liquor Stores (supplied)

The Taste from Robertson Valley at The Tank Room

This Wednesday and Thursday, we welcome farms from the Robertson Valley.

Journey into the valley known for purity, balance and finesse, with wines shaped by limestone soils and cool-climate charm.

Wednesday: 4 PM – 6 PM

Thursday: 4 PM – 6 PM

Entrance: R60

Featured wines:

• Bon Courage The Gooseberry Bush Sauv Blanc 2025

• Bon Courage The Lady of the House Rose 2024

• Zandvliet Estate Chardonnay 2024

• Zandvliet Estate Shiraz 2023

• Zandvliet Estate Kalkveld Shiraz 2022

• Robertson Winery Mimosa Berry

• Robertson Winery Sparkling Brut

Win with The Taste from the Robertson Valley!

Join the tasting and stand a chance to take home a bottle of Robertson Winery Berry Sparkling Spritzer & Bon Courage Vin Doux Blush.

Tickets exclusively at Preston’s, 121 Main Road, Walmer

No under 18s allowed

Enquiries: reservations@tankroom.co.za

Prestons Liquor Stores (supplied)

Raising a Glass with Lanzerac Wines at The Tank Room

21 - 22 November 2025 | The Tank Room

This past weekend, we had the honour of hosting Lanzerac Wines at The Tank Room for a tasting that showcased the very best of Cape Town winemaking.

Guests were invited to explore a curated line-up of Lanzerac’s renowned wines, each one shaped by the estate’s cool-climate conditions, precision winemaking, and Lanzerac’s unwavering pursuit of excellence.

From crisp, expressive whites to refined, beautifully structured reds, every glass offered a glimpse into the elegance and integrity that define Lanzerac.

Twenty wine lovers gathered to enjoy six exceptional wines, each capturing the estate’s signature style: purity of fruit, refined balance, and a true sense of place on the slopes of Stellenbosch.

Using a trusted 5-point Likert scale, guests shared their impressions, offering valuable insight into the character and quality of each pour.

Five wines stood out above the rest, earning scores 4 and above:

• Lanzerac Pinotage Rosé 2024

• Lanzerac Sauvignon Blanc 2024

• Lanzerac Chardonnay 2023

• Lanzerac Merlot 2023

• Lanzerac Pinotage 2022

The verdict? Lanzerac didn’t just leave an impression, it delivered a masterclass in sophistication and craftsmanship. What started as a tasting became a celebration of heritage, quality, and the remarkable wines that continue to set Lanzerac apart.

Here’s to more unforgettable moments like these, shared in good company, one glass at a time.

Prestons Liquor Stores specials

These Prestons Liquor Stores Black Friday specials are valid from 27 November to 30 November 2025 only. Enjoy massive deals on selected in-store items across Prestons branches in NelsonMandelaBay (Gqeberha / Kariega / Despatch), PortAlfred in the EasternCape, and George in the WesternCape.